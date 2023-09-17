 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alabama at South Florida
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
nbc_pl_trossardintv_230917.jpg
Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Alabama at South Florida
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
nbc_pl_trossardintv_230917.jpg
Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round

September 17, 2023 12:11 PM
Check out the best shots from the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bmwchampionshilfinalrdehl_230917.jpg
23:25
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwchampionshiprd3ehl_230916.jpg
18:07
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwpgachampionshiprd2ehl_230915.jpg
15:41
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
BMW PGA Championship 2023 - Day One - Wentworth Golf Club
11:24
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_irishopenfinalrdhlv2_230910.jpg
11:30
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroywaterballs_230910.jpg
2:05
Rory’s hopes washed away with two water balls
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwt_irishopenrd3hl_230909.jpg
12:16
Highlights: McIlroy (66) storms into Irish contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_irish_230908.jpg
3:34
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rory_230908v3.jpg
1:28
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpirishtourrnd1_2309007.jpg
7:30
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 1
Now Playing