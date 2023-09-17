Watch Now
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Check out the best shots from the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Up Next
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Final Round
Check out the best shots from the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 2
Check out the best shots from the second round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Highlights: BMW PGA Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots from the first round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Final Round
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Final Round
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
Rory’s hopes washed away with two water balls
Rory's hopes washed away with two water balls
Rory McIlroy hits into the water off the tee at No. 7 and then again at No. 11 in the fourth round, diminishing his chance for success at the Irish Open.
Highlights: McIlroy (66) storms into Irish contention
Highlights: McIlroy (66) storms into Irish contention
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2
Highlights: Horizon Irish Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the DP World Tour's Horizon Irish Open at The K Club.
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
Rory holes out for eagle on Day 2 at Irish Open
Rory McIlroy holes out for eagle from the fairway at the par-5 16th at the Horizon Irish Open.