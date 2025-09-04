 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kevin-ring-usa-swimming.jpg
Kevin M. Ring named USA Swimming President, CEO
WNBA: New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 13): Valkyries inch closer to playoffs; Liberty look lost; LA lurks
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 1 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kevin-ring-usa-swimming.jpg
Kevin M. Ring named USA Swimming President, CEO
WNBA: New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 13): Valkyries inch closer to playoffs; Liberty look lost; LA lurks
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 1 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy 'pretty encouraged' despite Round 1 score

September 4, 2025 10:54 AM
Bogeys on two of the last three holes led to a "disappointing" end to Round 1 for Rory McIlroy at the Irish Open, but he feels he played better than what he showed on the scorecard.
Up Next
nbc_golf_roryinterview_250904.jpg
1:36
McIlroy ‘pretty encouraged’ despite Round 1 score
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mattwallace_250831.jpg
6:03
Wallace will ‘never give up on the Ryder Cup’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250831.jpg
4:07
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworldtourhl_250829.jpg
2:41
Highlights: 2025 Omega European Masters, Round 2
Now Playing
golf_marco.jpg
5:11
Penge boosts Ryder Cup chances with DPWT victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nicolaiholeout_250814.jpg
0:32
Højgaard holes out for eagle twice in three holes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
1:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpwthighlights_250629.jpg
3:01
Highlights: 2025 Italian Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_dpworltour_250608.jpg
4:41
Highlights: KLM Open, Final Round
Now Playing
Ashun_Wu.jpg
2:28
Highlights: Volvo China Open, Final Round
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
nbc_csu_seavssf_250904.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 1 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
nbc_roto_aceslynx_250904.jpg
01:19
Will the Lynx win ‘MVP showdown’ against the Aces?
nbc_csu_gbvsdet_250904.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 1 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvsten_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_nyjvspit_250904.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Jets
nbc_csu_wasvsnyg_250904.jpg
02:26
NFL Week 1 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_ronjaworski_250904.jpg
06:53
Eagles expectations are ‘through the roof’
nbc_csu_nevslv_250904.jpg
03:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Raiders vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_novsari_250904.jpg
01:55
NFL Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Saints
nbc_dps_clipperstalk_250904.jpg
10:38
Inside Kawhi’s reported ‘no-show’ deal
nbc_csu_jaxvscar_250904.jpg
02:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Jaguars
nbc_roto_titansbroncos_250904.jpg
01:31
Ward faces ‘tough initiation’ against Broncos
nbc_csu_indvsmia_250904.jpg
02:37
NFL Week 1 preview: Dolphins vs. Colts
nbc_csu_atlvstb_250904.jpg
03:24
NFL Week 1 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_clevscin_250904.jpg
02:00
NFL Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_250904.jpg
01:17
Week 1 best bets: Ravens cover, ride with Broncos
nbc_csu_lacvskc_250904.jpg
03:55
NFL Week 1 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_phivsdal_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
06:02
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
09:49
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
05:57
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250904.jpg
09:10
Monitor Hill’s relationship with Tua, Dolphins
nbc_pft_rodgersbackinny_250904.jpg
06:19
Rodgers downplays return to New York
USATSI_25229625.jpg
04:54
MVP vs. MVP showdown headlines Week 1 storylines
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_250904.jpg
11:39
Who will win the Allen-Jackson matchup?
nbc_pft_packersonparsons_250904.jpg
04:05
Packers ‘certainly hopeful’ Parsons plays vs. DET
nbc_pft_lambeaufield_250904.jpg
02:39
The beauty of Lambeau and Packers’ ownership state