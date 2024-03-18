Watch Now
Has golf entered the 'Scottie Scheffler era?'
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to Scottie Scheffler's "impressive" performance at The Players Championship, explaining why golf may be on a new trajectory given his brilliance.
McIlroy welcomes PIF, player directors meeting
Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts on the latest developments in the PGA Tour-PIF negotiations, explaining why a meeting between the two sides can be a "good thing."
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
Look back on the best -- and worst -- shots from the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass over the course of the 2024 Players Championship.
Has golf entered the ‘Scottie Scheffler era?’
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner react to Scottie Scheffler's "impressive" performance at The Players Championship, explaining why golf may be on a new trajectory given his brilliance.
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
Johnson Wagner breaks down Scottie Scheffler's strategy in his key sand shot on the 16th hole of The Players Championship Round 4, before attempting to recreate the shot himself.
Scheffler reflects on ‘special’ win at The Players
Scottie Scheffler joins Live From The Players to discuss his historic win at TPC Sawgrass, where he became the first player to claim back-to-back titles at The Players Championship.
Clark: ‘Just so shocked that putt didn’t go in’
Following the dramatic final round of The Players Championship, hear from Wyndham Clark, who said he's "shocked" his putt on the 72nd hole didn't fall.
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
Golf Central reacts to Scottie Scheffler's "virtuoso performance" to become the first golfer to win The Players in consecutive years and showing no signs of slowing down.
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
Check out the best moments from the final round of The Players Championship, where Scottie Scheffler became the first back-to-back winner at TPC Sawgrass.
Scheffler wins back-to-back Players Championships
Scottie Scheffler "put up a good fight" and propelled himself to the top while overcoming neck discomfort to become the first golfer to win back-to-back Players Championships.