Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO
Charlotta Sorenstam talks about her expectations for her first U.S. Senior Women's Open and the state of her game entering the event.
Gambling clouds Mickelson’s role in golf world
Damon Hack and George Savaricas offer their reactions on Billy Walters' interview with Jimmy Roberts, wherein Walters discussed his gambling interactions with Phil Mickelson.
Walters discusses relationship with Mickelson
Billy Walters talks with Jimmy Roberts about his interactions with Phil Mickelson in the realm of gambling and the difficulty of betting for the average person.
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
U.S. Walker Cup Captain Mike McCoy talks about the experience he wants for his team and the keys to performing at St. Andrews.
Who should be U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks?
Damon Hack and George Savaricas evaluate the qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team and make their cases for the players they think should be captain's picks.
Scheffler’s putting continues to be an issue
Scottie Scheffler's putter once again let him down as he lost a late lead at the BMW Championship. The Golf Today desk explains how much his struggles on the green have cost him this season.
Hovland primed for a Rahm-like jump into elite
The Golf Today crew breaks down how Viktor Hovland's stellar closing round at the BMW Championship indicates his great potential moving forward.
Rolfing calls for awareness of Maui wildfires
Mark Rolfing joins Golf Today to talk about the effects of the Maui wildfires and how people can help support the area.
Chopra building confidence after APGA Tour victory
Varun Chopra joins Golf Today to recap his victory at the Mastercard APGA Tour Championship, his first professional win.
Analyzing U.S. Ryder Cup hopefuls Thomas, Glover
Ryan Lavner joins Golf Today to discuss U.S. Ryder Cup team hopefuls, notably Justin Thomas and Lucas Glover, as well as the scenes ahead of the BMW Championship this week.
Celebrating 100 episodes of Beyond the Fairway
Doug Smith and Will Lowery celebrate 100 episodes of the Beyond the Fairway podcast, discussing what they're most proud of and notable moments throughout the journey.
Johnson: Still a lot to unfold before making picks
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson joins Golf Today to discuss the decision-making process when determining who makes the team, as well as why it is 'irresponsible' to speculate at this moment.