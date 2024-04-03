 Skip navigation
Watch Now

HLs: Augusta National Women's Amateur, early rd. 1

April 3, 2024 11:44 AM
Watch some of the best shots from the early portion of Round 1 at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Up Next
nbc_gt_hoggardanddeskreaction_240403.jpg
10:10
McIlroy searching for ‘formula that works’
Now Playing
nbc_gt_earlyhls_240403.jpg
2:29
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_annadvisfeature_240402.jpg
3:11
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kuehn_240402.jpg
6:09
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is evolving
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannanwa_240402.jpg
6:41
Stanford stock ‘sky-high’ heading into Augusta
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtrexhit_240402.jpg
3:01
‘Impossible’ not to look ahead to Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_presselanwa_240402.jpg
7:00
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is ‘impactful’
Now Playing
nbc_gt_bethannhit_240401.jpg
9:50
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
Now Playing
nbc_gt_ganneintrv_240401.jpg
4:00
Ganne banking on familiarity at Champions Retreat
Now Playing
nbc_gt_roundtable_240401.jpg
5:58
Roundtable: DiMarco’s comments on Champions Tour
Now Playing