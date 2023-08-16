Watch Now
Hoey reflects on earning 2024 PGA Tour card
Korn Ferry’s Rico Hoey chats with Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch about earning his PGA Tour card for 2024 with a win at the Visit Knoxville Open on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Glover staying motivated after back-to-back wins
Lucas Glover joins Golf Today to discuss the motivation behind his recent success, what it would mean to be chosen for the Ryder Cup, and his expectations ahead of the BMW Championship.
Weekley discusses his PGA Tour Champions debut
Boo Weekley joins the show to talk about his PGA Tour Champions debut last week at the Boeing Classic after playing 319 career events on the PGA Tour.
McIlroy, Davis swaggering into BMW Championship
Todd Lewis catches up with Rory McIlroy and Cam Davis ahead of the BMW Championship, the second round of the 2023 FedExCup playoffs.
DeWiz golf swing analyzer gives instant feedback
Matt Lawrence of deWiz Golf explains the technology behind the brand's golf swing analyzer and how it helps golfers up their game with instantaneous feedback.
Morikawa: Might shed tears upon PGA return to Maui
Collin Morikawa joins Golf Today to discuss the golf world coming together for Maui relief, his memories of Lahaina and an emotional return to the island for the Sentry in January.
Who will stand out at U.S. Amateur?
John Wood joins Golf Today to preview the U.S. Amateur, from players to watch to challenges posed by Cherry Hills.
Rodgers looks to finish strong season on high note
Patrick Rodgers joins Golf Today to discuss the steps he has taken this season to improve his game and the changes coming to the PGA Tour.
Pressure, rain are on for BMW Championship
Todd Lewis talks with players on the bubble of the cutdown approaching the BMW Championship about their strategy in trying to make it to East Lake for the Tour Championship.
St. Andrews welcomes collegiate competition
Laurie Watson, director of engagement at St. Andrews Links, talks about the venue hosting the St. Andrews Links Collegiate and how the event can serve as a showcase for the Jubilee Course.
Cook reflects on U.S. Amateur win, keys to success
John Cook reflects on his success as an amateur golfer before sharing some advice for amateurs ahead of the weekend's championship.
Missed putt was pivotal moment in Glover’s career
Todd Lewis goes inside the story of Lucas Glover's putting overhaul, which started on YouTube and in his garage, lived through one particularly dejecting miss and ultimately led to back-to-back PGA Tour wins.