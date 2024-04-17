Watch Now
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
Two-time RBC Heritage winner Jim Furyk joins Golf Today to recount his past two wins in the event and his chances at making the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Up Next
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
Two-time RBC Heritage winner Jim Furyk joins Golf Today to recount his past two wins in the event and his chances at making the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
Åberg reflects on 2024 Masters and first pro year
Ludvig Åberg joins Golf Today ahead of the 2024 RBC Heritage Tournament to reflect on his remarkable week at the Masters Tournament and his first 11 months in the pros.
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
Woad managing emotions before making LPGA debut
Lottie Woad discusses how she's managing emotions and expectations before making her LPGA debut at The Chevron Championship.
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win
Korda, Ko, Stanford chase Chevron Championship win
Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Angela Stanford are all trying to make their own versions of LPGA history at the 2024 Chevron Championship.
Vu uses her grandfather’s journey as inspiration
Vu uses her grandfather's journey as inspiration
Throughout her rise as a star on the LPGA Tour, Lilia Vu has consistently relied on her family and the memory of her grandfather and his perseverance to push through the good and bad times.
TaylorMade’s Qi grant straight, consistent shots
TaylorMade's Qi grant straight, consistent shots
Matt Adams introduces TaylorMade's Qi irons which eliminate cut spin, bring in individual head optimization and more.
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m
Chevron Championship increases purse size to $7.9m
Amy Rogers joins Golf Today from the Club at Carlton Woods to discuss the Chevron Championship increasing its purse to $7.9 million and her conversation with LPGA Tour Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
Fitzpatrick looking to defend RBC Heritage title
Matt Fitzpatrick walks and talks with Todd Lewis about his 2023 RBC Heritage victory, his memories from Hilton Head Island and the state of his game in 2024.
Korda not getting ahead of herself before Chevron
Korda not getting ahead of herself before Chevron
Nelly Korda is seeking her fifth consecutive LPGA Tour victory when she plays in the Chevron Championship, but she doesn't want to get ahead of herself before the event.