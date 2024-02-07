Watch Now
Thomas embraces chaos of TPC Scottsdale's No. 16
Justin Thomas shares why he enjoys the rowdy atmosphere at TPC Scottsdale's hole 16 and why he thinks it's a fun part of playing in the WM Phoenix Open.
Tiger commits to playing Genesis Invitational
Following Tiger Woods' announcement that he will be playing the Genesis Invitational, Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch examine what this could mean for Tiger's schedule moving forward.
Thomas embraces chaos of TPC Scottsdale’s No. 16
Justin Thomas shares why he enjoys the rowdy atmosphere at TPC Scottsdale's hole 16 and why he thinks it's a fun part of playing in the WM Phoenix Open.
The ‘rowdy runway’ of No. 16 at TPC Scottsdale
Kira K. Dixon reports from TPC Scottsdale to give a closer look at what to expect from No. 16 at the WM Phoenix Open.
WM Phoenix Open has become ‘the people’s open’
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss the development of the WM Phoenix Open into "the world's largest cocktail party," Wyndham Clark's comments on staying with the PGA Tour and more.
‘Good Good’ guys excited for Desert Open
Bubbie Broders and Brad Dalke of the 'Good Good' guys talk about the Good Good Desert Open, streaming on Peacock, and how they build an audience in golf.
Griffin, Fox prepare for WM Phoenix Open debuts
Ahead of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, Kira K. Dixon catches up with Ben Griffin and Ryan Fox to discuss their first appearance at the tournament.
Roundtable: PIF hurdles, Pebble Beach shortened
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down Rory McIlroy's comments on LIV and PIF, Wyndham Clark winning a shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am and what the current state of golf is in 2024.
Shortening Pebble Beach was a ‘difficult’ decision
PGA Tour Rules Official Gary Young joins Golf Today to discuss what went into the decision to shorten this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to 54 holes due to inclement weather.
Clark happy to win shortened Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Wyndham Clark details how he found out about his Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory after the event was shortened to 54 holes, what worked in his putting game and much more.