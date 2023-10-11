 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Kaufman: Tourneys suffer from FedEx Fall identity

October 11, 2023 02:05 PM
Past Shriners Children's Open champ Smylie Kaufman revisits his win at TPC Summerlin and discusses the new FedEx Fall format, sharing that Korn Ferry Tour grads are at a disadvantage compared to the old format.
Up Next
List_1920_Putt_Sanderson23
8:48
List after win: ‘It’s all about putting’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanint_231011.jpg
11:02
Kaufman: Tourneys suffer from FedEx Fall identity
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_thompsonatshriners_231011.jpg
10:30
Lexi: Accepting Shriners invite an ‘automatic yes’
Now Playing
nbc_gt_gillman_231010.jpg
5:10
Gillman knew what was on the line at Epson finale
Now Playing
nbc_gt_hoggardssegment_231010.jpg
5:32
Hoggard: ‘closed shop’ the big OWGR hurdle for LIV
Now Playing
Shriners_1920_Flag
5:32
Diego discusses importance of Shriners
Now Playing
nbc_gt_sarahintv_231010.jpg
5:31
Gallagher recaps U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur win
Now Playing
Cook_1920_Mic
12:36
Cook: 2023 Ryder Cup a ‘Hard watch’
Now Playing
Highsmith_TourCard_1920
7:39
Highsmith talks stress of playing for Tour card
Now Playing
nbc_gt_lexi_231010.jpg
8:00
Will Lexi embrace PGA Tour experience?
Now Playing