Hottest golf question: Will Bradley pick himself?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Damon Hack and Eamon Lynch to discuss the hottest question in the sport of golf right now, debating whether or not captain Keegan Bradley will pick himself for the U.S. Ryder Cup team.
Why the likes of Fleetwood are Stewart’s ‘heroes’
Motocross analyst James Stewart joins Golf Today for his thoughts on playoff structure for individual sports, how his perspective has changed as a broadcaster, and why the likes of Tommy Fleetwood are his "heroes."
Kisner: Bradley has done ‘admirable job’ as leader
U.S. Ryder Cup Vice Captain, Kevin Kisner, joins Golf Today to discuss Keegan Bradley's "admirable" leadership as Ryder Cup captain and why the FedExCup Playoff format produced better drama at the Tour Championship.
Henderson’s win on home soil has ‘massive’ impact
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss the "massive" impact of Brooke Henderson's CPKC Women's Open win on home soil in Canada and how the LPGA can "better showcase" storylines.
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
Tragedy struck Apalachee High School in 2024 when an active shooter stormed the halls, but a hero rose in coach David Phenix, who was wounded twice before shutting his classroom door and keeping students safe.
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp joins Eamon Lynch to discuss the introduction of the Future Competition Committee, the schedule priorities moving forward, negotiations with PIF and more.
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
Todd Lewis catches up with Scottie Scheffler to discuss why he's glad the Tour Championship has changed its format, his mentality going into the weekend, the Ryder Cup, and more.
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour
Ewan Murray of The Guardian joins Golf Today to report on today's press conference on the PGA Tour's future with Brian Rolapp's beginning as PGA Tour CEO and Tommy Fleetwood's quest to win.
Unpacking changes Rolapp wants for PGA Tour
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis explain how new PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp's sounds 'entirely different' than past commissioners in his latest press conference with the sweeping innovations he wants to implement.