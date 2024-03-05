 Skip navigation
Top News

Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Swimming - Day 6
How Jack Alexy sprinted to the top of U.S. swimming
2024 RCSX - WMX - Racer X Online - Kendra - Hannah Hodges leans into corner.jpg
Hannah Hodges wins first relaunched Women’s Pro Motocross round, gives girls someone to follow
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
Columbia v Dartmouth
Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_apigreatmoments_240305.jpg
Reliving great Arnold Palmer Invitational moments
nbc_yahoo_james_240304.jpg
LeBron bringing top fantasy production
nbc_yahoo_giannis_240304.jpg
Giannis fueling Bucks’ recent turnaround

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Is OWGR a valid representation of pro talent?

March 5, 2024 01:31 PM
With LIV pulling out from consideration for the Official World Golf Rankings, Todd Lewis offers reactions from PGA Tour players on competition dynamics in pro golf.
nbc_golf_gt_apigreatmoments_240305.jpg
3:44
Reliving great Arnold Palmer Invitational moments
nbc_golf_gt_livowgr_240305.jpg
10:27
Is OWGR a valid representation of pro talent?
nbc_gc_lpgav2_240304.jpg
6:09
Roundtable: Green, Boutier, Shinnecock Hills
nbc_gt_tigerwoods_240304.jpg
6:14
Rest v. rust conundrum Tiger’s ‘unsolvable riddle’
nbc_gt_minwooleedesk_240304.jpg
2:38
Lee must clear up short game to unlock next level
nbc_golf_mcilroyintvv2_240228.jpg
10:54
McIlroy right to brush off Gooch’s ‘dumb stuff’
nbc_golf_knappintv_240228.jpg
4:33
Knapp on ‘surreal’ grouping with McIlroy, Kirk
nbc_golf_equiptmentroom_240227.jpg
2:46
Cobra designers release first 3D-printed putters
nbc_golf_anthonykim_240227.jpg
2:39
Curiosity surrounds Kim’s expected return to golf
nbc_golf_lukedonald_240227.jpg
9:05
Donald would be ‘delighted’ to face Tiger at Ryder
