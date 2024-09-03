Watch Now
Lee ready to 'dig deep' in first Presidents Cup
Min Woo Lee joins Golf Today ahead of his first Presidents Cup experience, sharing how the Olympics has "sparked" his game in team play, his expectations for the event, and much more.
Burns confident in Team USA at Presidents Cup
Sam Burns joins Golf Today after he was named one of Jim Furyk's six captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup, stating he's confident in the team that the U.S. will send to Royal Montreal.
Furyk announces, explains US Presidents Cup picks
Watch Jim Furyk announce his six captain's picks for the 2024 Presidents Cup and explain some of the choices and omissions that could get more scrutiny.
Lee ready to ‘dig deep’ in first Presidents Cup
Min Woo Lee joins Golf Today ahead of his first Presidents Cup experience, sharing how the Olympics has "sparked" his game in team play, his expectations for the event, and much more.
Weir: Our guys believe we can win Presidents Cup
Mike Weir joins Golf Today to discuss the philosophy behind his Presidents Cup picks, the "strong" state of Canadian golf and confidence in bringing the trophy back to their side.
Best moments from the 2024 PGA Tour season
The Golf Today crew looks back on some of the most memorable moments of the 2024 PGA Tour season, including Bryson DeChambeau's U.S. Open victory over Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler's exceptional run.
McIlroy says he ‘hit a bit of a wall’ this season
The Golf Today crew reacts to Rory McIlroy's comments in his latest press conference about cutting down his playing schedule during the 2025 season.
Previewing Presidents Cup captain’s picks, rosters
Taylor Zarzour and Rex Hoggard join Golf Today to discuss expectations for Presidents Cup Captain's picks, why the International Team "needs to win" and how Keegan Bradley fits into things.
PGA Tour ‘is going to be forged by SSG’
Rex Hoggard and Todd Lewis give their takeaways from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan's press conference, including the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
Bradley: Playing captain or not, team comes first
Keegan Bradley joins Golf Today to discuss his ascending game (highlighted by his BMW Championship victory), his upcoming Presidents Cup vice captaincy and learning what it takes to be the Ryder Cup captain as he goes.