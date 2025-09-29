 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Reds at Dodgers Wild Card Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats
Monshun Sales.jpg
Wide Receiver Monshun Sales Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Kaeden Scott.JPG
Offensive Lineman Kaeden Scott Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250929.jpg
Bengals have value against ‘shaky’ Broncos offense
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_250929.jpg
Treat Judkins as a ‘low-end RB1' rest of season
nbc_ffhh_jeanty_250929.jpg
Jeanty in Week 4 was ‘the guy we all drafted’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Shohei Ohtani
Reds at Dodgers Wild Card Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats
Monshun Sales.jpg
Wide Receiver Monshun Sales Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Kaeden Scott.JPG
Offensive Lineman Kaeden Scott Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250929.jpg
Bengals have value against ‘shaky’ Broncos offense
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_250929.jpg
Treat Judkins as a ‘low-end RB1' rest of season
nbc_ffhh_jeanty_250929.jpg
Jeanty in Week 4 was ‘the guy we all drafted’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?

September 29, 2025 12:53 PM
Golf Today debates the possibility of moving the 2033 PGA Championship away from Bethpage Black after the fan issues at the Ryder Cup last weekend and other drama from the Ryder Cup.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rydercupfans_250929.jpg
8:13
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
Now Playing
Lewis_retirement_raw.jpg
9:10
Lewis unpacks retiring from LPGA after 2025 season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_250917.jpg
10:41
Bethpage Black will have ‘very, very vocal crowd’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_reidint_250916.jpg
12:07
Reid: Golf is better when Hull is winning
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kapalua_250916.jpg
5:20
Kapalua will not host 2026 edition of The Sentry
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ryderrt_250916.jpg
8:39
How will U.S. Ryder Cup team integrate DeChambeau?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lannywadkinsinterview_250915.jpg
12:47
Wadkins: Bradley made ‘great decision’ to not play
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roundtable_250915.jpg
12:05
Scheffler brings ‘intimidation factor’ to U.S.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gteurosrydercup_250915.jpg
4:22
European Ryder Cup team preparing for noise
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hattonint_250910.jpg
5:24
Hatton had messy night after making Ryder Cup team
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_gcp_teamusagrades_250928.jpg
06:38
DeChambeau, Schauffele top US Ryder Cup performers
nbc_golf_gcp_teameurogrades_250928.jpg
14:40
Fleetwood leads Europe’s top Ryder Cup performers
tie.jpg
03:46
Will the Ryder Cup end in a tie?
nbc_golf_podfansclip_250924.jpg
04:47
Bethpage Black to offer unique viewing experience
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250920.jpg
03:53
Rory-Bryson beef heating up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_dpwt_250920.jpg
06:49
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 3
nbc_golf_kornferryr3_250920.jpg
07:57
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 3
nbc_golf_dpworldtour_250919.jpg
02:00
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 2
nbc_golf_nellyandstacy_250919.jpg
06:53
Nelly seeking ‘consistency’, Lewis’ irons heat up
nbc_golf_kornferryr2_250919.jpg
07:58
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 2
nbc_golf_dpwt_250918.jpg
04:08
Highlights: 2025 Fedex Open de France, Round 1
nbc_golf_kfthighlights_250918.jpg
04:18
HLs: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Champ., Rd 1
nbc_golf_capgemini_250917.jpg
12:36
Watson reflects on Ryder Cup as player and captain
Road_to_Ryder_raw.jpg
01:41
Will Scheffler carry dominance over to Ryder Cup?
nbc_golf_darrenclarke_250915.jpg
12:54
Clarke: Nothing comes close to being in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_koivungcpod_250915.jpg
07:39
Koivun displays difficulties of pro decision
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250914.jpg
03:13
Analyzing Griffin’s missed putt ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
03:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
nbc_golf_highlightsandreax_250913.jpg
09:04
Griffin, Koivun not clear of Scheffler at Procore
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
03:13
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_coreypereira_250911.jpg
02:20
Pereira playing for bigger purpose at Procore
nbc_golf_grouphighlights_250911.jpg
04:34
Spaun, Henley roll at Procore; Scheffler struggles
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250910.jpg
09:59
McGinley unpacks pressure Ryder Cup captains face
nbc_golf_yanawilson_250910.jpg
04:59
Wilson strives to be World No. 1 on LPGA Tour
nbc_golf_larrynelson_250910.jpg
10:48
Nelson ‘humbled’ by U.S. Ryder Cup ambassadorship
nbc_golf_scottieryder_250910.jpg
08:06
Scheffler: U.S. Ryder Cup team is coming together
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250910.jpg
05:46
Donald: ‘Players change’ despite Europe’s cohesion
nbc_golf_bradleykira_250910.jpg
09:13
Bradley embracing ‘captain mode’ for Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodryderpicks_250910.jpg
10:01
Predicting 2025 Ryder Cup pairings for U.S. team
nbc_golf_capgeminirydercupinsights_250909.jpg
11:52
Crenshaw: Bradley, Donald face ‘so much’ pressure

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250929.jpg
03:28
Bengals have value against ‘shaky’ Broncos offense
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_250929.jpg
06:59
Treat Judkins as a ‘low-end RB1' rest of season
nbc_ffhh_jeanty_250929.jpg
03:14
Jeanty in Week 4 was ‘the guy we all drafted’
nbc_dls_barkovinj_250929.jpg
05:26
Ramifications of ‘devastating’ Barkov injury
nbc_ffhh_puka_250929.jpg
02:36
Berry: If we drafted today, Nacua is No. 1 player
nbc_ffhh_ravenschiefs_250929.jpg
03:41
Mahomes, Worthy resurge for Chiefs in Week 4
nbc_ffhh_commandersfalcons_250929.jpg
04:24
Is Deebo a ‘must-start’ with McLaurin sidelined?
nbc_ffhh_eaglesbuccaneers_250929.jpg
06:27
Barkley’s efficiency causing fall from ‘elite’ RB1
nbc_ffhh_week4injuries_250929.jpg
01:11
Nabers’ torn ACL leads Week 4 injuries to monitor
nbc_ffhh_chargersgiants_250929.jpg
07:45
Dart’s debut ‘not a fluke’ with top-12 QB upside
nbc_pl_earlua_250929.jpg
03:18
Welbeck ‘an absolute diamond’ for Brighton
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250929.jpg
01:48
Liverpool ‘too much’ for Chelsea to handle
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250929.jpg
01:47
Palace’s defense was ‘absolutely outstanding’
nbc_dps_neuheiselintr_250929.jpg
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
nbc_bte_titanscardinals_250929.jpg
01:38
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
dart_3.jpg
01:38
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
nbc_bte_raiderscolts_250929.jpg
01:41
How to attack Colts’ offensive props vs. Raiders
v2nbc_bte_texans_ravens_250929.jpg
02:19
‘Ravens team is decimated’ as they host the Texans
jettas.jpg
02:17
Vikings-Browns is ‘uniquely difficult’ to price
rams.jpg
01:48
Back Rams against injury-riddled 49ers in Week 5
nbc_dps_dalgbtie_250929.jpg
06:09
Packers-Cowboys tie; Jones takes a shot at Parsons
nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
09:12
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_dps_rydercup_250929.jpg
05:21
Patrick: Bethpage atmosphere had ‘WWE-type feel’
nbc_moto_w2rcpors5hl_250929.jpg
12:39
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 5
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
04:55
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250929.jpg
02:13
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
nbc_cfb_minnperich_250929.jpg
01:07
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
02:44
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
nbc_pft_jaxsondartdebut_250929.jpg
05:21
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers
nbc_pft_atlwastenhou_250929.jpg
04:29
Falcons offense rebounds, Titans faceplant