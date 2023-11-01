Watch Now
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
Rex and Lav debate whether Brooks Koepka did enough in 2023 to be a candidate for player of the year.
Up Next
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
Rex & Lav debate Koepka as POY candidate
Rex and Lav debate whether Brooks Koepka did enough in 2023 to be a candidate for player of the year.
Theegala looking to stay hot after Fortinet win
Theegala looking to stay hot after Fortinet win
Sahith Theegala joins Golf Today to discuss his win at the Fortinet Championship and how he can keep momentum as the fall series rolls on.
Lindblad taking another run at championship at LSU
Lindblad taking another run at championship at LSU
Ingrid Lindblad explains her decision to return to LSU for another year, where she can improve her game
Åberg taking quick success in stride
Åberg taking quick success in stride
Ludvig Åberg joins Golf Today to discuss his calm demeanor, sterling results straight out of college, how his dad had to bribe him with ice cream to play golf growing up and more.
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
Hossler at peak consistency 51st in FedExCup Fall
Golf Today catches up with Beau Hossler, who says he's playing his most consistent and confident golf as he finds himself in solid positioning ranked No. 51 in the FedExCup Fall standings.
PGA Tour, PIF reportedly not near agreement
PGA Tour, PIF reportedly not near agreement
Golf Today reacts to Davis Love III's comments that the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund are nowhere near a framework agreement, despite the self-imposed Dec. 31 deadline less than two months away.
Scariest golf shots of the year
Scariest golf shots of the year
Watch the scariest moments of 2023 across the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, and DP World Tour circuits.
Wingman wedges optimize ‘offset’ in short game
Wingman wedges optimize 'offset' in short game
Matt Adams goes into the Equipment Room presented by PGA Tour Superstore, spotlighting Tour Edge's new Wingman wedges -- which allow for "constant offset" in the short game.
Ogilvie’s open letter to the PGA Tour membership
Ogilvie's open letter to the PGA Tour membership
Joe Ogilvie joins the Golf Today crew to discuss his open letter to the membership of the PGA Tour which attempts to simplify the recent behind-the-scenes business negotiations going on at the PGA Tour.