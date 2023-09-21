 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Women’s Golf Coaches Association suspends coaches’ polls amid Spikemark issues
Penn_State__560918.jpg
College Football Best Bets - Ohio State at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Cazoo Open de France 2023 - Day One
Tom Kim fires 64 on Olympics host site for French lead

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_lavikingspreview_230921.jpg
Vikings passing game makes for ‘fun’ fantasy plays
nbc_edge_rfs_atldetpreview_230921.jpg
What does Montgomery’s injury mean for Gibbs?
nbc_rugby_francevsnamibiaehl_230921.jpg
Highlights: France v. Namibia, Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship
Women’s Golf Coaches Association suspends coaches’ polls amid Spikemark issues
Penn_State__560918.jpg
College Football Best Bets - Ohio State at Notre Dame
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
Cazoo Open de France 2023 - Day One
Tom Kim fires 64 on Olympics host site for French lead

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_lavikingspreview_230921.jpg
Vikings passing game makes for ‘fun’ fantasy plays
nbc_edge_rfs_atldetpreview_230921.jpg
What does Montgomery’s injury mean for Gibbs?
nbc_rugby_francevsnamibiaehl_230921.jpg
Highlights: France v. Namibia, Rugby WC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry

September 21, 2023 06:01 PM
Shane Lowry looks to make the most of his second Ryder Cup appearance for Team Europe.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_lowry_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_straka_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Sepp Straka
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fleetwood_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tommy Fleetwood
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solheimpairingsreaction_230921.jpg
12:34
Breaking down Solheim Cup Friday foursomes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_rose_230921.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Justin Rose
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hatton_230920.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Tyrrell Hatton
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_fitzpatrick_230920.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Matt Fitzpatrick
Now Playing
nbc_golf_amyreaction_230920.jpg
8:31
Team Europe ‘in form’ ahead of 2023 Solheim Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clark_230920.jpg
9:11
Clark will embrace the moment at the Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hovland_230920.jpg
1:12
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Viktor Hovland
Now Playing