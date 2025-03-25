Watch Now
Finau focusing on health as season ramps up
Tony Finau tells Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner where his mind is at as the 2025 season kicks into full gear -- and what's still motivating him after all his success on the PGA Tour.
Defending ANWA champ Woad embracing elite status
Lottie Woad joins Golf Today to talk about her Augusta National Women's Amateur 2024 win, how things changed for her with the increased exposure and embracing her status as the "hunted" in the women's amateur game.
Support making Spaun ‘hungrier’ as Masters nears
Ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open, J.J. Spaun tells Kira K. Dixon he's focusing on the positives from The Players and using the outpouring of support as fuel as he tunes up for The Masters at Augusta.
‘Brutal mess’ LPGA gaffe affects Popov, three more
The LPGA put Sophia Popov in three events this year ... that she wasn't qualified for. Beth Ann Nichols explains the fallout of the "brutal mess," who was affected, some stars' outlooks this year and pace of play.
Finau focusing on health as season ramps up
Tony Finau tells Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner where his mind is at as the 2025 season kicks into full gear -- and what's still motivating him after all his success on the PGA Tour.
Ontario Boys relive how Players trip came together
The Ontario Boys -- Liam Fischer, Beck Ljungberg and Caleb Patry -- join Golf Today to explain how their memorable journey to TPC Sawgrass for The Players came together, as well as their TGL trip and future golf plans.
Reid gives golf bag tour before NFLPA Golf Classic
Justin Reid takes a break from his practice round to tell Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner why he's so excited about the NFLPA Golf Classic, how much golf has grown in the NFL, who he's trying to chase down and more.
Roundtable: Hovland’s win, Florida swing, tantrums
The Golf Today Roundtable discusses whether Viktor Hovland's Valspar Championship win means he's out of his slump, Justin Thomas's ability to build on his runner-up finish, the myriad "temper tantrums in Tampa" and more.
Walker: Meant a lot to ‘prove it’ at The Players
Danny Walker joins Golf Today to share if the perception of his game has shifted after a T6-finish at The Players, the peaks and valleys that come with golf, and re-focusing ahead of the Valspar Championship.
Schauffele hoping to ‘sharpen up’ in Palm Harbor
Xander Schauffele discusses what he can do to bounce back at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, previewing the various challenges that Innisbrook Resort's "demanding" Copperhead Course can pose to golfers.
Rory eyes ‘multiple majors’ after Players triumph
Brad Faxon reflects on what Rory McIlroy did to secure The Players Championship win in Monday morning's playoff, what areas of his game the veteran has refined, and why he's set up for success in upcoming majors.