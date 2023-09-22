Watch Now
Best match of Solheim Cup, Day One
Watch Team USA's Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang square off against Team Europe's Maja Stark and Linn Grant during day one of the 2023 Solheim Cup.
Kang buries birdie from well off green on No. 13
Danielle Kang buries a birdie from distance off the green on the Par 4 No. 13, but Celine Boutier answers in kind for Europe to halve the hole.
Nordqvist stops USA momentum with birdie on No. 6
Anna Nordqvist interrupts a run of three-straight hole wins for the USA tandem of Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz, drilling a birdie putt from distance on the Par 3 No. 6 to stop the bleeding.
Kang and Lee take early lead with birdie on No. 1
Danielle Kang finds the bottom of the cup from the edge of the fringe for a birdie on No. 1 at the Solheim Cup to give herself and Andrea Lee an early lead on Celine Boutier and Georgia Hall.
Grant, Stark rally to even with Thompson, Khang
Following a 3-down start to the match through the first three holes, Linn Grant sinks a lengthy birdie putt on the Par 4 No. 13 to bring herself and Maja Stark back level with Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang.
Stark and Grant gain ground on Khang and Thompson
Maja Stark drains a birdie putt to win hole No. 11 with Linn Grant and trim Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang's lead to 1 UP.
Khang matches Stark’s tee shot to help halve hole
Europe's Maja Stark puts pressure on Megan Khang with her tee shot, but Khang shows that she's up for the challenge, putting her ball inside of Stark's to the tee and leading to Lexi Thompson's birdie to halve the hole.
Khang nails approach shot, Thompson sinks birdie
Megan Khang drapes her approach shot on No. 2 close to the pin and Lexi Thompson sinks the subsequent birdie put to win hole No. 2 and go 2 UP to start the Solheim Cup.
Thompson finds bunker; Grant gets Europe started
Lexi Thompson's opening tee shot at the Solheim Cup finds the bunker on the first hole, while Linn Grant starts things off for the European squad.