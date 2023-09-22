 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2023 season
nbc_edge_bte_besttbets_230921.jpg
NFL Best Bets: Pats and Fish Flourish
New York Mets v Miami Marlins
Pickups of the Day: On The Mark

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hojgaard_230922.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
USATSI_21121451_copy.jpg
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
nbc_pft_broncos_230922.jpg
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2023 season
nbc_edge_bte_besttbets_230921.jpg
NFL Best Bets: Pats and Fish Flourish
New York Mets v Miami Marlins
Pickups of the Day: On The Mark

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_wagoneer_hojgaard_230922.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Nicolai Hojgaard
USATSI_21121451_copy.jpg
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
nbc_pft_broncos_230922.jpg
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Best match of Solheim Cup, Day One

September 22, 2023 09:10 AM
Watch Team USA's Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang square off against Team Europe's Maja Stark and Linn Grant during day one of the 2023 Solheim Cup.
Up Next
nbc_golf_solbestmatch_230922.jpg
2:38
Best match of Solheim Cup, Day One
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solkangceline_230922.jpg
1:10
Kang buries birdie from well off green on No. 13
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solnordqvistputt_230922.jpg
0:38
Nordqvist stops USA momentum with birdie on No. 6
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solkangearlylead_230922.jpg
1:20
Kang and Lee take early lead with birdie on No. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solgrantbirdie_230922.jpg
1:15
Grant, Stark rally to even with Thompson, Khang
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solmaja11thhole_230922.jpg
1:04
Stark and Grant gain ground on Khang and Thompson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solfourshots_230922.jpg
1:02
Khang matches Stark’s tee shot to help halve hole
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solmeganlexi_230922.jpg
0:58
Khang nails approach shot, Thompson sinks birdie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_solopeninghl_230922.jpg
1:09
Thompson finds bunker; Grant gets Europe started
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sollexiopening_230922.jpg
2:50
Thompson starts Solheim Cup with tee shot on No. 1
Now Playing