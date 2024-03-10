 Skip navigation
82nd Paris - Nice 2024 - Stage 7
Matteo Jorgenson wins Paris-Nice in historic podium for U.S. cycling
Blue Bay LPGA - Final Round
Tardy wins in China for first LPGA title; HOF still on hold for L. Ko
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
Mikaela Shiffrin wins, ties World Cup season titles record in first race in six weeks

nbc_pl_mcginnredcard_240310.jpg
McGinn sent off for reckless challenge v. Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal2_240310.jpg
Johnson doubles Tottenham’s lead v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_whubur_fofanagoal_240310.jpg
Fofana’s screamer gives Burnley lead v. West Ham

Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 4

March 10, 2024 09:21 AM
Look back on the best moments from Round 4 at Blue Bay LPGA in Hainan, China, where American Bailey Tardy won the tournament at 19 under.
nbc_golf_bluebayrd4_240310.jpg
4:48
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpgabluebayrd3_240309.jpg
6:20
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3
nbc_golf_koholeouteagle_240308.jpg
0:38
Ko holes out from fairway for spectacular eagle
nbc_golf_bluebayrd2hilites_240308.jpg
4:19
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgabluebayrd1_240307.jpg
6:47
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1
nbc_gc_lpgav2_240304.jpg
6:09
Roundtable: Green, Boutier, Shinnecock Hills
nbc_gc_lpgahsbc_rd4highlights_240303.jpg
2:30
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_lpga_240302.jpg
3:00
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_hsbcdaytwohighlights_240301.jpg
2:15
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_hsbchighlights_240229.jpg
2:09
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 1
