Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Titans at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Blue Jays set up nicely for ALCS after putting away Yankees in Game 4
VR60D2KckEqbr85MDCw3nqzGfa6kQ7fxgBcAOkPx.webp
Podcast: UCF’s Emily Marron interview; and where are the college golf rankings at?

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nyoverrated_251009.jpg
Is New York an overrated sports city?
nbc_bte_acesmercury_251009.jpg
‘Aces are inevitable’ in Finals Game 4 vs. Mercury
nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Titans at Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Blue Jays set up nicely for ALCS after putting away Yankees in Game 4
VR60D2KckEqbr85MDCw3nqzGfa6kQ7fxgBcAOkPx.webp
Podcast: UCF’s Emily Marron interview; and where are the college golf rankings at?

Top Clips

nbc_dps_nyoverrated_251009.jpg
Is New York an overrated sports city?
nbc_bte_acesmercury_251009.jpg
‘Aces are inevitable’ in Finals Game 4 vs. Mercury
nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1

October 9, 2025 09:38 AM
Relive some of the best moments from Round 1 of the Buick LPGA Shanghai.
nbc_golf_lotter4_251004.jpg
8:53
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
7:03
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_lotter2_251002.jpg
7:16
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lotter1_251001.jpg
7:19
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_krogerfinal_250914.jpg
10:46
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hullwins_250914.jpg
2:46
Hull wins Kroger Championship with clutch putt
kroger_3_raw.jpg
7:20
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
8:10
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_krogerqueencity_250911.jpg
6:29
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_fmchampionshiprd4_250831.jpg
12:15
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 4
Latest Clips

nbc_bte_acesmercury_251009.jpg
02:01
‘Aces are inevitable’ in Finals Game 4 vs. Mercury
nbc_bte_billsfalcons_251009.jpg
01:36
Why Bills could be ‘in big trouble’ vs. Falcons
USATSI_27271925_copy.jpg
01:43
Eyeing Mahomes, Montgomery in SNF Week 6 clash
RossTuckerDPS.jpg
11:45
Tucker: Eagles are ‘too talented’ to be this bad
nbc_pft_dungymultipletopics_251009.jpg
05:54
Dungy offers coach’s perspective on Gannon
nbc_pft_dungyonchiefsv2_251009.jpg
08:45
Dungy: Chiefs’ stars ‘have to come through’
nbc_dps_yankees_251009.jpg
06:08
Yankees ‘should be disappointed’ after ALDS exit
nbc_pft_browns_qb_situation_251009.jpg
03:02
Where Browns stand with QB room
nbc_pft_unc_bill_belichick_251009.jpg
15:31
UNC has a ‘general funk’ with Belichick
nbc_pft_coltsbucs_251009.jpg
07:06
Dungy sees confidence in Colts, Buccaneers
nbc_pft_dungytalksjaguars_251009.jpg
04:20
Win over Chiefs could be catalyst for Jaguars
nbc_pft_broncos_ceiling_floor_251009.jpg
08:08
What are Broncos’ floor and ceiling in 2025?
nbc_pft_bo_nix_qb_251009.jpg
08:41
Nix’s growth among Broncos’ defining questions
nbc_pft_unpacking_win_eagles_251009.jpg
06:02
Broncos can focus on football, not hype, in London
nbc_pft_sean_payton_sched_251009.jpg
03:35
Eagles win probably Broncos’ biggest since title
nbc_pft_jags_geg_newsome_251009.jpg
07:55
Unpacking Browns-Jaguars CB swap
nbc_pft_jaxsondart_251009.jpg
02:53
Dart faces ‘great opportunity’ against Eagles
nbc_pft_jalenhurts_251009.jpg
05:43
Hurts, Eagles offense look to gel on TNF
nbc_pft_eaglesgiants_251009.jpg
07:18
Will Barkley get back on track vs. Giants?
nbc_nba_pg_torvsac_251008(2).jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Raptors vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porgsw_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason HLs: Trail Blazers vs. Warriors
nbc_nba_pg_bosmem_251008.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Celtics vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_pg_utavhou_v2_251008.jpg
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Jazz vs. Rockets
nbc_nba_pg_sanvmia_v2_251008.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Spurs vs. Heat
nbc_golf_rahmonso_251008.jpg
06:18
Rahm: Open de España is a big event to me
nbc_nba_edwardscomp_251008.jpg
01:27
Edwards tallies 17 points, 2 assists vs. Pacers
nbc_golf_morikawatalk_251008.jpg
11:36
Did Morikawa’s comments lead to Ryder Cup chaos?
nbc_bte_mvpfavoritesv3_251008.jpg
01:50
SGA, Brunson headline early 2026 NBA MVP best bets
sales_cfb_filmbreakdown_IamaIeava_2501008.jpg
02:33
UCLA rides dual-threat Iamaleava to stunning win
nbc_nba_buzeliscomp_251008.jpg
01:22
Buzelis nets 19 for Bulls in preseason vs. Cavs