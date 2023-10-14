Watch Now
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, 3rd Round
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, 3rd Round
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from the second round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round
Check out the best shots and moments from the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
Gillman knew what was on the line at Epson finale
Kristen Gillman talks through the final-round emotions at the Epson Tour Championship where she delivered under pressure to earn her LPGA Tour card.
Highlights: The Ascendant, Final Round
Check out the best shots and moments from the final round of The Ascendant at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, part of the LPGA Tour.
Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 3 of The Ascendant at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, part of the LPGA Tour.
Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong
Paige Mackenzie catches with Lexi Thompson after she finishes The Ascendant second round and talks about how her game trending.
Highlights: The Ascendant LPGA, Round 2
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 2 of The Ascendant at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, part of the LPGA Tour.
Highlights, The Ascendant LPGA, Round 1
Watch LPGA Tour highlights from Round 1 of The Ascendant, taking place at the Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
Karen Stupples and Beth Ann Nichols join Golf Today to discuss some Solheim Cup storylines, including the performance of and culture within the U.S. team., along with whether the event could see a future playoff.