Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series
VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
2023 Ironman World Championships Results
Beach Volleyball World Cup Women's Quarterfinals Latvia Vs USA
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes win beach volleyball worlds semifinal between top American teams

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usclloydtd_231014.jpg
Lloyd sprints to USC’s first TD against Notre Dame
nbc_golf_penske_231014_1920x1080_2273283139947.jpg
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
nbc_cfb_ndestimetd2_231004.jpg
Estime gets his second TD run against USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Astros and Rangers meet for Texas-sized showdown in AL Championship Series
VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
2023 Ironman World Championships Results
Beach Volleyball World Cup Women's Quarterfinals Latvia Vs USA
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes win beach volleyball worlds semifinal between top American teams

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_usclloydtd_231014.jpg
Lloyd sprints to USC’s first TD against Notre Dame
nbc_golf_penske_231014_1920x1080_2273283139947.jpg
Kim surges up leaderboard after Rd. 3 at Shriners
nbc_cfb_ndestimetd2_231004.jpg
Estime gets his second TD run against USC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, 3rd Round

October 14, 2023 07:59 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the third round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club.
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshanghaird3hl_231014.jpg
6:01
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, 3rd Round
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshangaird2lites_231013.jpg
10:48
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_buickshangailrd1lites_231012.jpg
9:21
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, first round
nbc_gt_gillman_231010.jpg
5:10
Gillman knew what was on the line at Epson finale
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantfinal_231008.jpg
7:16
Highlights: The Ascendant, Final Round
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd3_231007.jpg
4:25
Highlights: The Ascendant, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_lexithompsonint_231006.jpg
1:15
Thompson overcomes wind to finish round strong
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd2lites_231006.jpg
11:26
Highlights: The Ascendant LPGA, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_ascendantrd1hl_231005.jpg
1:58
Highlights, The Ascendant LPGA, Round 1
Solheim Cup
11:46
Stupples and Nichols share thoughts on Solheim Cup
