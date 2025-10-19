 Skip navigation
nbc_rtf_louisvillevandy_251018.jpg
Inside the AP Poll: How Indiana, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt soared into the Top 10
NCAA Football: Mississippi State at Florida
Florida fires coach Billy Napier after four-year run that ends with a 22-23 record
Syndication: The Tennessean
AP Top 25 gets an overhaul behind No. 1 Ohio State; Vandy is a top-10 team for 1st time since 1947

nbc_nas_elliottintrv_251019.jpg
Elliott after exit: ‘All eyes on Martinsville’
Dinger.jpg
Dega wreck ‘knocked the wind out of’ Allmendinger
nbc_pl_lowedown_251019.jpg
Lowe Down: Man United’s win is a ‘turning point’

Highlights: LPGA BMW Championship, Final Round

October 19, 2025 03:15 PM
Watch the best moments from the LPGA's BMW Ladies Championship from Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam-gun, South Korea.
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_251018.jpg
2:09
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 3
nbc_golf_bmwrd2hls_251017.jpg
5:57
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
5:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
0:31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_golf_shanghaird3_251011.jpg
9:07
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3
nbc_golf_shanghaird2_251010.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
12:43
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1
nbc_golf_lotter4_251004.jpg
8:53
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
7:03
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_lotter2_251002.jpg
07:16
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lotter1_251001.jpg
07:19
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 1

nbc_nas_elliottintrv_251019.jpg
54
Elliott after exit: ‘All eyes on Martinsville’
Dinger.jpg
01:21
Dega wreck ‘knocked the wind out of’ Allmendinger
nbc_pl_lowedown_251019.jpg
04:48
Lowe Down: Man United’s win is a ‘turning point’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251019.jpg
08:38
PL Update: Man United make a statement at Anfield
elliott_dega.jpg
02:48
Elliott among drivers caught in multiple-car wreck
rorynewthumb.jpg
01:51
McIlroy finishes 11-under in DP World India debut
nbc_pl_slotintv_251019.jpg
01:06
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
tommy_kid.jpg
04:39
Fleetwood’s ‘resilience’ the difference in India
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251019.jpg
02:37
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
nbc_imsa_porschecota_251018.jpg
13:18
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at COTA
nbc_pl_vvdintvv2_251019.jpg
02:32
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
nbc_pl_livmu_251019.jpg
12:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man United Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_maguireintv_251019.jpg
01:45
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
nbc_pl_livmupostgame_251019.jpg
02:27
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251019.jpg
01:41
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251019.jpg
01:48
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Man United
nbc_golf_dpwtindiafinalrd_251019.jpg
11:10
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Final Round
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251019.jpg
01:25
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead
nbc_pl_totavl_251019.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Aston Villa Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_totavlpostgame_251019.jpg
01:58
Mustoe: ‘Spurs attack is a problem right now’
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251019.jpg
01:38
Buendia completes Villa’s brilliant team move
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251019.jpg
01:19
Rogers’ belter brings Aston Villa level with Spurs
oly_fsmen_francegp_malininfree_250119.jpg
10:21
Malinin obliterates competition in French GP win
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251019.jpg
01:24
Bentancur smashes Spurs in front of Aston Villa
tommy_for_mpx_new.jpg
04:51
Fleetwood wins in India, shares moment with son
nbc_cfb_jeremiyahlovecomp_251018.jpg
06:36
Highlights: Love runs all over USC
nbc_cfb_uscvsnotredamev2_251018.jpg
14:31
Highlights: Notre Dame outlasts USC in South Bend
nbc_b1g_wasvmich_251018.jpg
04:55
Highlights: Michigan beats Washington in Ann Arbor
nbc_cfb_uwosuhl_251018.jpg
04:22
Highlights: Ohio State shuts out Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_iowapennst_251018.jpg
08:08
Highlights: Iowa hands PSU fourth straight loss