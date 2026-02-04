Skip navigation
Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitcher Rankings 2026: Bryan Woo, Eury Pérez rise up in top 150 SP list
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
What college basketball games are on Peacock today? Schedule, how to watch, including Seton Hall-Villanova
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Alijah Arenas scores career-high 29 points to lead USC past Indiana 81-75
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Analyzing Patriots offense vs. Seahawks defense
Previewing Maye vs. Darnold in Super Bowl LX
Juxtaposing Vrabel-Macdonald ahead of Super Bowl
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Under the radar players to watch in Super Bowl LX
February 4, 2026 09:12 AM
Pro Football Focus spotlights the under the radar players to watch in Super Bowl LX between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
Related Videos
01:22
Analyzing Patriots offense vs. Seahawks defense
01:34
Previewing Maye vs. Darnold in Super Bowl LX
01:40
Juxtaposing Vrabel-Macdonald ahead of Super Bowl
01:32
NBA Showtime makes their Super Bowl LX predictions
10:18
Which defense will stand tall in Super Bowl LX?
02:41
Can the Patriots’ defense stop Walker III?
10:34
Simms: Hall of Fame voting process is ‘flawed’
14:01
Milton on differences of playing for NE and DAL
02:37
Smith-Njigba leads Super Bowl receiving yards odds
08:30
Evaluating top player props for Super Bowl LX
07:15
Pitts, Kelce lead intriguing FA tight end group
10:22
Pickens leads list of top free agent WRs
04:13
Rams lock up McVay with multiyear extension
03:42
Will Nagy help or hurt Dart in 2026?
05:53
Surtain II: ‘Future is bright’ for the Broncos
09:36
No black coaches hired in recent cycle
16:44
‘Mad Dog’ would be ‘shocked’ if SEA doesn’t win SB
12:26
Holley: Maye ‘skipped two grades’ in breakout year
05:12
Goodell: NFL will look into Tisch-Epstein ties
07:05
Goodell: ‘Not a given’ NFL will expand to 18 games
11:11
How JSN stays ‘even-keeled’ ahead of first SB
11:28
Matt Simms crashes PFT Live to talk Giants
10:46
Matt Simms revisits Falcons blowing 28-3 lead
10:02
Report: Kraft not voted into Hall of Fame
13:06
Williams unpacks Seahawks’ ‘Dark Side’ defense
16:44
How Schneider constructed Seahawks’ SB LX roster
20:57
Kupp’s veteran leadership crucial to SEA’s SB run
07:04
King examines impact of football across the U.S.
13:18
Drafting the best non-QBs in Super Bowl LX
09:16
CLE hiring Monken as HC an ‘incredible decision’
Latest Clips
01:46
Allen, Gillespie carry Suns over Trail Blazers
03:34
Gillespie shining in the spotlight for Suns
01:59
Highlights: Suns turn up the heat, defeat Blazers
01:27
Allen credits Gillespie for Suns’ comeback vs. POR
05:19
Numbers on the Board crew ‘excited’ for All-Star
06:44
Harden trade to Cavaliers ‘out of left field’
03:30
HLs: Arenas leads USC to victory over Indiana
01:44
Miller surprised BOS is ‘this good’ without Tatum
07:54
Brown’s MVP-play gives Celtics options with Tatum
01:59
Highlights: Celtics handle Mavericks on the road
59
Brown trusting his work, preaching aggression
02:52
HLs: No. 22 St. John’s starts slow, beats DePaul
03:18
Harden’s ability to facilitate will elevate Cavs
03:10
HLs: No. 3 UConn remains perfect in Big East play
02:07
Harden trade ‘might shake up things’ in the East
05:45
NBA All-Star rosters, jerseys revealed
03:11
Hornets have longest active win streak in NBA
02:49
Celtics bolstering their frontcourt with Vučević
01:35
Pistons telling East ‘they’re not messing around’
03:17
Jazz must address PG after Jackson Jr. trade
05:44
Questions remain for Jazz after Jackson Jr. trade
05:49
Stewart’s top moments from Houston Supercross
01:53
Bulls taking ‘a chance’ adding Ivey to backcourt
02:11
Jazz ‘mean business’ after acquiring Jackson Jr.
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 24
01:18
No need for surgery ‘good news’ for Stafford
01:47
What hiring Nagy as OC means for Dart, Giants
01:29
Expect a ‘rebound’ from Maye in Super Bowl LX
01:34
Ty Jerome showing promise in return from injury
01:16
Durant (ankle) not expected to be out ‘long term’
