Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF_Stage_11_finish.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 12
Roglic crashes near finish of stage won by Girmay on Tour de France
Wimbledon 2024 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Jasmine Paolini reaches her second consecutive Grand Slam final by beating Donna Vekic at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_girmaypoststageintv_240711.jpg
Girmay feels the power of the green jersey
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage12finish_240711.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 12 finish
nbc_dps_usamen_240711.jpg
U.S. men’s soccer quickly growing on a local level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TDF_Stage_11_finish.jpg
How to watch every stage of the 2024 Tour de France: Stages, schedule, start times, live stream info
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 12
Roglic crashes near finish of stage won by Girmay on Tour de France
Wimbledon 2024 - Day Eleven - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Jasmine Paolini reaches her second consecutive Grand Slam final by beating Donna Vekic at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_girmaypoststageintv_240711.jpg
Girmay feels the power of the green jersey
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage12finish_240711.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 12 finish
nbc_dps_usamen_240711.jpg
U.S. men’s soccer quickly growing on a local level

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1

July 11, 2024 12:15 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France, on the LPGA Tour.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lpgaevianrnd1_240711.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Amundi Evian Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_evianpreview_240709.jpg
4:18
Players to watch in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_goingforgreenv2_240709.jpg
18:01
Best bets for Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bethannkorda_240708.jpg
9:06
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
Now Playing
GettyImages-2159979880.jpg
6:54
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_dowfinal_240630.jpg
9:05
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_dowrd3hl_240629.jpg
6:53
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hullandhallintv_240628.jpg
1:26
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestshotslgpadowrd2_240628.jpg
2:24
Best shots from Round 2 of Dow Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lgpadowrd2_240628.jpg
11:19
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 2
Now Playing