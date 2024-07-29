 Skip navigation
GOLF: JUL 28 PGA 3M Open
3M Open payout: What Jhonattan Vegas, rest of field earned at TPC Twin Cities
CPKC Women's Open - Final Round
Lauren Coughlin wins CPKC Women’s Open for 1st LPGA victory
GOLF: JUL 28 PGA 3M Open
Jhonattan Vegas wins 3M Open with closing birdie, his first victory in 7 years

nbc_golf_gc_olygolf_240728__607505.jpg
Don’t overlook European golfers in Paris Olympics
nbc_golf_gc_greysermanint_240728.jpg
Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open
nbc_golf_gc_vegas_240728.jpg
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’

Highlights: CPKC Women's Open, Round 4

July 28, 2024 09:35 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the LPGA's 2024 CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary.
