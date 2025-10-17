 Skip navigation
Final Round
How Jeffrey Kang, once nation’s best junior, overcame driver yips to earn long-awaited PGA Tour card
nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
With enormous stakes and uncertain future, Notre Dame and USC prepare to renew storied rivalry
Indiana v Oregon
How to watch Michigan State vs No. 3 Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How Jeffrey Kang, once nation’s best junior, overcame driver yips to earn long-awaited PGA Tour card
nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
With enormous stakes and uncertain future, Notre Dame and USC prepare to renew storied rivalry
Indiana v Oregon
How to watch Michigan State vs No. 3 Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 2

October 17, 2025 08:37 AM
Watch the best moments from Round 2 of the LPGA Tour's BMW Ladies Championship at the Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam-gun, Jeollanam-do, Republic of Korea.
nbc_golf_lpgabmwrd1_251016.jpg
5:39
LPGA Highlights: BMW Ladies Championship Round 1
nbc_golf_lucilibmw_251016.jpg
0:31
Li wins a BMW with hole-in-one at Pine Beach
nbc_golf_lpgashanghairnd4hl_251012.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Final Round
nbc_golf_shanghaird3_251011.jpg
9:07
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 3
nbc_golf_shanghaird2_251010.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 2
GettyImages-2239507710_copy.jpg
12:43
Highlights: Buick LPGA Shanghai, Round 1
nbc_golf_lotter4_251004.jpg
8:53
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_lotter3_251003.jpg
7:03
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_lotter2_251002.jpg
7:16
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lotter1_251001.jpg
7:19
Highlights: Lotte Championship 2025, Round 1
nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
03:26
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
03:11
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
nbc_pft_parsonsonprotecting_251017.jpg
09:53
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_251017.jpg
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
nbc_pft_parsonsonholdingcalls_251017.jpg
08:16
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials
NBC_PFT_BUYSELLNFC_251017.jpg
02:08
Buy or sell: NFC Playoff Teams
nbc_pft_vrabel2_251017.jpg
04:00
Vrabel downplays first return to TEN since firing
nbc_pft_vrabel1_251017.jpg
12:09
Vrabel returns to TEN as Titans’ slide continues
nbc_pft_rodgersflacco_251017.jpg
03:58
Rodgers ‘did his part’ against Bengals
nbc_pft_morelikely_251017.jpg
06:22
NFL Week 7 scenarios: Eagles, Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_metcalfchase_251017.jpg
06:42
Debating close calls in Steelers-Bengals game
nbc_pft_endofsteelersbengals_251017.jpg
15:40
Unpacking PIT-CIN final minutes, Higgins’ slide
nbc_golf_dpwicrd2hls_251017.jpg
06:51
Highlights: DPWT India Championship, Round 2
nbc_pft_bengalssteelerstjwatt_251017.jpg
06:26
PIT’s defense didn’t do ‘anything well’ vs. CIN
nbc_pft_flacco_251017.jpg
04:17
Flacco is the ‘emergency generator’ of NFL QBs
nbc_pft_rodgers_251017.jpg
03:05
Rodgers’ demeanor was ‘off’ against Bengals
nbc_pft_bengalsupsetsteelers_251017.jpg
11:47
Bengals, Flacco ‘back in the mix’ after TNF win
nbc_nba_pg_porvuta_251016.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_pg_antedwardscomp_251016.jpg
01:43
Edwards racks up 25 points, 5 assists vs. Bulls
Bulls_Twolves_raw.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Timberwolves vs. Bulls
nbc_nba_pg_houvsatl_251016.jpg
02:07
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Hawks
nbc_hockey_notredamestlaw_251016.jpg
04:53
HLs: Notre Dame makes statement vs. St. Lawrence
nbc_nba_pg_norvorl_251016.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pelicans vs. Magic
nbc_nba_pg_wshvsdet_251016.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Wizards vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_jjmcarthywentzv2_251016.jpg
01:26
Does Wentz have edge over McCarthy for MIN QB job?
clarknewthumb.jpg
01:38
Clark will play again in LPGA’s pro-am, The Annika
nbc_roto_chubahubbard_251016.jpg
01:30
Expectations for Hubbard and Dowdle in Carolina
nbc_roto_ceedee_251016.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s return may ‘not be great news’ for Pickens
oly_fsmen_malininbackflipfeature.jpg
01:36
Malinin transcends figure skating barriers
nbc_roto_marvinharrison_251016(2).jpg
01:19
Harrison Jr. remains in concussion protocol