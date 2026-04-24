 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: Plenty of defensive players available
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Mets’ Francisco Lindor goes on injured list with more extreme calf injury than Juan Soto’s
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball: Luka Dončić, James Harden among preseason rankings ‘hits’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lawrencepick23_260423.jpg
Dallas drafts defense again with Lawrence
nbc_pft_mesidorpick22_260423.jpg
Chargers address EDGE need with Mesidor
nbc_pft_millerpick17_260423.jpg
Lions take Miller to help the O-line

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
2026 NFL Draft best available going into Day 2: Plenty of defensive players available
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Mets’ Francisco Lindor goes on injured list with more extreme calf injury than Juan Soto’s
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Lakers
Fantasy Basketball: Luka Dončić, James Harden among preseason rankings ‘hits’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_lawrencepick23_260423.jpg
Dallas drafts defense again with Lawrence
nbc_pft_mesidorpick22_260423.jpg
Chargers address EDGE need with Mesidor
nbc_pft_millerpick17_260423.jpg
Lions take Miller to help the O-line

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1

April 23, 2026 08:17 PM
Watch highlights from the opening round of the LPGA's Chevron Champioship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Up Next
nbc_golf_cmefinalrd_251123.jpg
14:20
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeenowinningputt_251123.jpg
2:12
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_nellyholeout_251123.jpg
1:21
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_cmeround2_251121.jpg
8:37
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_lpga_sagstrom_251121.jpg
0:36
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cmerd1_251120.jpg
6:53
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jeeno_251120.jpg
1:22
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpga_anikafinalrdv2_251116.jpg
12:09
Highlights: LPGA’s The Annika, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gusevaholeinoneplayv2_251116.jpg
1:04
Guseva drills walk-off hole-out birdie at Annika
Now Playing
nbc_golf_matthewsintv_251116.jpg
1:33
Matthews ‘blacked out’ after ace at The Annika
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_lawrencepick23_260423.jpg
01:01
Dallas drafts defense again with Lawrence
nbc_pft_mesidorpick22_260423.jpg
57
Chargers address EDGE need with Mesidor
nbc_pft_millerpick17_260423.jpg
01:03
Lions take Miller to help the O-line
nbc_pft_iheanachorpick21_260423.jpg
01:21
Iheanachor heads to Steelers at No. 21
nbc_csu_makailemon_260423.jpg
02:27
Eagles move up for ‘safe pick’ in Lemon
nbc_pft_lemonpick20_260423.jpg
02:13
Eagles trade up to grab Lemon at No. 20
nbc_ffhh_lemon_260423.jpg
03:32
How Eagles drafting Lemon hints at Brown’s future
nbc_pft_freelingpick19_260423.jpg
53
Panthers build from inside out with Freeling
nbc_pft_bankspick18_260423.jpg
01:21
Vikings address inside need at No. 18 with Banks
nbc_ffhh_sadiq_260423.jpg
03:42
Sadiq is a mid-tier TE2 for New York Jets
nbc_pft_bainpick15_260423.jpg
52
Bucs get pass rush help with Bain at No. 15
nbc_pft_sadiqpick16_260423.jpg
59
Jets get athetlic TE Sadiq at No. 16
nbc_csu_calebdowns_260423.jpg
02:04
Cowboys move up one spot for Downs
nbc_pft_ioanepick14_260423.jpg
01:02
Ravens get inside line help with Iaone at No. 14
nbc_csu_tysimpson_260423.jpg
03:55
Simms ‘shocked’ that Rams picked Simpson in Rd. 1
nbc_ffhh_simpson_260423.jpg
04:00
Simpson the quarterback of the future for Rams
nbc_pft_simpsonpick13_260423.jpg
02:45
Rams get Simpson as heir apparent for Stafford
nbc_pft_proctorpick12_260423.jpg
01:10
Dolphins open new era with Proctor at No. 12
nbc_pft_downspick11_260423.jpg
01:03
Cowboys get defensive help with Downs at No. 11
nbc_pft_mauigoapick10_260423.jpg
01:35
Mauigoa heads to Giants to help protect Dart
nbc_ffhh_tyson_260423.jpg
02:55
Saints’ offense a great landing spot for WR Tyson
nbc_pft_fanopick9_260423.jpg
57
Browns shore up O-Line with Fano at No. 9
nbc_csu_arvelreese_260423.jpg
03:57
Giants add another key defensive piece with Reese
nbc_pft_tysonpick8_260423.jpg
01:26
Saints get Shough help with Tyson at No. 8
CarnellCSU.jpg
02:25
Tate is a ‘shocking’ selection for Titans
nbc_pft_stylespick7v2_260423.jpg
59
Commanders get ‘stud’ Styles at No. 7
nbc_pft_delanepick6_260423.jpg
01:20
Chiefs trade up to grab Delane at No. 6
nbc_csu_davidbailey_260423.jpg
03:32
Jets select Bailey over Reese at No. 2
nbc_csu_jeremiyahlove_260423.jpg
02:31
Cardinals get ‘difference maker’ in Love
nbc_pft_reesepick5_260423.jpg
01:02
Reese goes to the Giants at pick No. 5