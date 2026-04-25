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LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 3
Watch highlights from the third round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
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Korda ‘feeling really good’, leads Chevron
Korda 'feeling really good', leads Chevron
Nelly Korda addresses the media after ending the second round of the Chevron Championship at the top of the leaderboard, talking about how her game is holding up and more.
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from the second round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
LPGA Highlights: Chevron Championship, Round 1
Watch highlights from the opening round of the LPGA's Chevron Championship at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round
Watch highlights from last round of the LPGA's CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
Thitikul ends CME win in style with birdie
Jeeno Thitikul sinks the putt on 18 at the CME Group Tour Championship to successfully defend her title and the end the year with her third LPGA victory of the season.
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
Korda drains fairway bunker hole-out for eagle
Nelly Korda added another moment to her impressive highlight reel after draining a fairway bunker hole-out for eagle at the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples. Jeeno Thitikul leads the tournament in the final round.
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
HLs: LPGA CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from round 2 of the LPGA's CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
Sagstrom escapes bunker from one knee at CME
Madalene Sagstrom got a bad lie in the bunker, but she dropped onto one knee and reached down to save herself from the sand in Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
LPGA Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Rd 1
Check out highlights from the opening round of the CME Group Tour Championship, the last event of the 2025 LPGA season, at Tiburón Gold Course in Naples, Florida.
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
Thitikul jokes about winning $4 million last year
LPGA star Jeeno Thitikul talks about her goals for the 2025 CME Group Tour Championship after winning the tournament last year, joking about the $4 million she got for her victory and sharing what she got with the money.