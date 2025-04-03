 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles
Kristian Campbell agrees to $60 million, 8-year deal with Red Sox, less than a week after debut
T-Mobile Match Play Presented By MGM Rewards 2025 - Round One
Nelly Korda settles for tie, Hyo Joo Kim rolls to 8-and-7 win at LPGA’s T-Mobile Match Play
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-USC Trojans vs UConn Huskies
UConn vs. UCLA: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for the 2025 NCAA Women’s Final Four

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
nbc_pl_slotintv_250402.jpg
Slot: Moyes has brought Everton ‘back to life’
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 1

April 2, 2025 09:09 PM
See the best shots and moments from opening-day action at the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd4_250330.jpg
12:58
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hailiedeegan_250330.jpg
1:01
LPGA stars get the need for speed in Ford’s Mach-E
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
5:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd2_250328.jpg
5:35
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgahighlights_250327.jpg
2:23
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_nellyintv_250327.jpg
1:50
Korda happy with return to competition after break
nbc_golf_angelastanfordintv_250319.jpg
14:32
Stanford named U.S. Solheim Cup captain for 2026
nbc_golf_lpgabluebayfinal_250309.jpg
11:43
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpgabluebaysrd3hl_240308.jpg
9:11
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_bluebay_250307.jpg
7:44
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 2
Related Videos

nbc_golf_lgpabayround1_250306.jpg
11:53
Highlights: Blue Bay LPGA, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_update_250402.jpg
18:22
PL Update: Liverpool best Everton at Anfield
nbc_pl_slotintv_250402.jpg
04:48
Slot: Moyes has brought Everton ‘back to life’
nbc_pl_moyesintv_250402.jpg
03:49
Moyes sounds off on Liverpool’s winning goal
nbc_pl_newbre_250402.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Brentford Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_liveve_250204.jpg
08:28
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_bhaavl_250402.jpg
11:10
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Aston Villa Matchweek 30
nbc_pl_jotavvdintv_250402.jpg
03:06
Van Dijk, Jota react to Liverpool’s win v. Everton
nbc_pl_livevepostgame_250402.jpg
03:00
Liverpool’s quality shines through against Everton
cdw_site.jpg
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_pl_soucry_250402.jpg
08:26
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Crystal Palace MWK 30
nbc_pl_bouvipshl_250402.jpg
13:10
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Ipswich Town MWK 30
nbc_pl_malengoal_250402.jpg
01:06
Malen blasts Aston Villa 3-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_mcvlchilites_250402.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Leicester City MWK 30
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250401.jpg
01:07
Franca nets 92nd-minute equalizer for Palace
nbc_pl_asensiogoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Asensio drills Aston Villa 2-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_newbre_tonaligoal_250402.jpg
01:36
Tonali thunders Newcastle 2-1 ahead of Brentford
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250402.jpg
01:40
Jota dazzles to give Liverpool lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250402.jpg
01:13
Evanilson gives Bournemouth hope against Ipswich
nbc_pl_newbre_mbeumogoal_250402.jpg
02:37
Mbeumo’s penalty puts Brentford level v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_ipswichgoal2_250402.jpg
01:25
Delap powers Ipswich Town 2-0 ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_fnia_mockpciks11thru15_v2_250402.jpg
16:47
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 11-15
nbc_pl_rashfordgoal_250402.jpg
01:19
Rashford makes it 1-0 for Villa against Brighton
nbc_fnia_mockpicks1thru5_v2_250402.jpg
20:58
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 1-5
nbc_fnia_mockpicks6thru10_v2_250402.jpg
09:43
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 6-10
ganne_site.jpg
06:29
Amateur Ganne looked ‘very comfortable’ in Round 1
nbc_golf_augustard1_250402.jpg
10:27
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Round 1
nbc_csu_rbcomp_v3_250402.jpg
14:02
Simms’ ’25 draft rankings: Top five RB prospects
nbc_pl_newbre_isakgoal_250402.jpg
01:34
Isak slots home Newcastle’s opener v. Brentford
nbc_csu_omarionhampton_v4_250402.jpg
08:41
Simms’ RB draft rankings: No. 2 Omarion Hampton
nbc_golf_romeroint_250402.jpg
01:21
Romero ‘proud of my attitude’ in opening round