Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG
Mimi Rhodes makes an ace with an assist from Steph Kyriacou's shot during the final round of the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from Round 3 action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from second-round action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
Relive the biggest moments and top shots from first-round action at the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
Similar to Rory McIlroy at the Open Championship earlier this month, young star Lottie Woad found some surprise golf balls during the first round of the AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Porthcawl, Wales.
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
Watch highlights from final-round action of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland.
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
Lottie Woad reflects on winning the Women's Scottish Open in her professional debut, calling it a "pretty good outcome" and being able to accomplish the victory in front of her family.
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
Lottie Woad sinks a birdie on No. 18 to win the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in her professional golf debut.
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
Watch highlights from Round 3 action of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland.
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 action of the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, Scotland.