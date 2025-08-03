 Skip navigation
Top News

Summer McIntosh
Summer McIntosh caps historic swim worlds with fourth individual gold; U.S. tops medal standings
DiJonai Carrington
WNBA-leading Lynx acquire DiJonai Carrington from Wings for 2 players and a draft pick
Loretta Lynns 2025 Women Day 5 Lachlan Turner.jpg
Lachlan Turner sweeps Women’s division for first Loretta Lynn’s title
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww4x100m_womens4x100medley_250803.jpg
US sets new world record in women’s 4x100m medley

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Rhodes gets ace with assist from Kyriacou at AIG

August 3, 2025 10:15 AM
Mimi Rhodes makes an ace with an assist from Steph Kyriacou's shot during the final round of the 2025 AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl Golf Course, the LPGA Tour's final major of the season.
nbc_golf_aigrd3_250802.jpg
11:47
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpga_aigrd2hl_250801.jpg
13:05
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_aigopenround1hls_250731.jpg
12:51
Highlights: 2025 AIG Women’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_woadfindslostballs_250731.jpg
1:05
Woad finds lost golf balls during AIG Women’s Open
nbc_golf_scottishopenfinalrdv2_250727.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_woadinterview_250727.jpg
2:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
nbc_golf_woad18th_250727.jpg
1:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd2hl_250725.jpg
5:38
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpgascottishopenrd1_250724.jpg
6:16
Highlights: LPGA Scottish Open Round 1
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
11:56
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
02:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
02:44
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
01:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
nbc_golf_lpgaevianplayoff_250713.jpg
01:40
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
nbc_golf_lpgaaecrd3_250712.jpg
09:10
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_mingeeintv_250712.jpg
02:16
Lee reflects on past Amundi Evian experiences
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_lpga_nellykordaintv_250710.jpg
02:16
Korda interviewed by sister after 4 under Thursday
nbc_golf_lpga_nellyteeshots_250710.jpg
01:12
Korda’s shot nearly strikes her sister, Jessica
nbc_golf_lpga_amundievianrd1hl_250710.jpg
09:13
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 1

oly_sww4x100m_usaunderwatercam_250803.jpg
04:03
Underwater Cam: Women’s 4x100m medley relay
oly_sww4x100m_usagoldceremony_250803.jpg
05:29
Team USA receives gold for women’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww4x100m_womens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:40
US sets new world record in women’s 4x100m medley
oly_swm4x100m_mens4x100medley_250803.jpg
10:54
Neutral Athletes golden in men’s 4x100m medley
oly_sww400im_womens400medley_250803.jpg
10:27
McIntosh backs up 200m IM title with 400m IM gold
oly_swm400im_mens400medley_250803.jpg
09:52
Marchand goes golden again in men’s 400m medley
oly_swm1500f_mens1500free_250803.jpg
10:09
Jaouadi outlasts Schwarz, Finke in 1500m freestyle
oly_sww50br_womens50breast_250803.jpg
07:38
King waves goodbye to competition; Meilutyte wins
oly_sww50f_worlds_final_250803.jpg
05:49
Harris hangs on for 50m freestyle title at worlds
oly_swm50bk_mens50back_250803.jpg
05:59
Kolesnikov claims 50m backstroke title at worlds
nbc_tdf_femmesstage8_250802.jpg
29:00
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 8
WeathertechQuals__996011.jpg
13:10
Qualifying highlights: Motul SportsCar Grand Prix
nbc_golf_kornferryutahrd3hl_250802.jpg
09:19
Highlights: Utah Championship, Third Round
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250802.jpg
01:23
Young in driver’s seat at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_gc_cameronyoung_250802.jpg
08:43
Young credits Wyndham success to Ryder Cup hopes
nbc_sbk_race1virginia_250802.jpg
06:47
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, VIRginia, Race 1
nbc_nas_xfinityiowa_250802.jpg
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Iowa on The CW
nbc_golf_gc_charleyhull_250802.jpg
05:35
Hull ‘the one to watch’ at AIG Women’s Open
oly_atwsc_halladaywin_250802.jpg
11:05
Halladay-Lowry legs out 3000m steeplechase win
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamrd3hl_250802.jpg
13:31
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
oly_atmsc_rookswin_250802.jpg
09:35
Rooks rockets to men’s 3000m steeplechase victory
oly_atw100h_russelwin_250802.jpg
02:25
Russell claims 100m hurdles crown in Eugene
oly_atm1500_koechwin_250802.jpg
06:38
Koech, Strand, Hocker make up top three in 1500m
oly_atw1500_hiltzwin_250802.jpg
07:03
Hiltz, Johnson, Mackay comprise top three in 1500m
nbc_imsa_mpcroadamerica_250802.jpg
12:48
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Road America
oly_atm100_kennywin_250802.jpg
02:14
Bednarek brings it with PB for 100m win in Eugene
oly_wtw100_jeffersonwoodenwin_250802.jpg
02:14
Jefferson-Wooden runs world lead, personal best
oly_atm400_pattersonwin_250802.jpg
02:31
Patterson tops Bailey, McRae in 400m in Eugene
oly_atw400_sydwin_250802.jpg
02:38
McLaughlin-Levrone runs season’s best to win 400m
nbc_golf_gc_wyndhamcut_250802.jpg
02:02
Homa, Theegala miss cut at Wyndham Championship