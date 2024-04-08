Watch Now
Korda shares journey to four-straight LPGA wins
Nelly Korda shares her journey to four-straight wins on the LPGA Tour after the T-Mobile Match Play and how she's been able to win on multiple different courses before recapping her final day at Shadow Creek
Nelly Korda shares her journey to four-straight wins on the LPGA Tour after the T-Mobile Match Play and how she's been able to win on multiple different courses before recapping her final day at Shadow Creek
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Finals
Watch highlights from the final head-to-head between Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire in the final round of the LPGA T-Moblie Match Play.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, semifinals
Relive the best shots and moments from the semifinal round of the LPGA T-Moblie Match Play.
Breaking down T-Mobile Match Play QF matchups
Golf Central breaks down the T-Mobile Match Play Quarterfinal matchups and discuss who they believe have the advantage in their respective battles.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
Watch the best shots and moments from day 3 of the T-Mobile Match Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Zhang: Rd. 2 ‘definitely up there’ in difficulty
Rose Zhang catches up with Kay Cockerill after Round 2 of the T-Mobile Match Play and reflects on Thursday's bizarre conditions.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 2
Look back at the best shots and more from the second round of play at the T-Mobile Match Play, taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 1
See the best shots and moments from first-round action at the T-Mobile Match Play, taking place at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Lee supports sister Minjee at T-Mobile Match Play
Supporting his sister at the T-Mobile Match Play, Min Woo Lee tells Kay Cockerill about growing up with Minjee, preparing for The Masters and more.