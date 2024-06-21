 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 - Practice
What did Christopher Bell say about who is replacing Martin Truex Jr. next year?
AUTO: JUL 17 NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301
NASCAR adjusts Cup qualifying procedure ahead of New Hampshire
Washington Mystics
The Mystics have improved since starting 0-12, but they face an uphill climb to make the playoffs

nbc_nas_blaneyintv_240621.jpg
Blaney, Hassler explain road to Cup win at Iowa
nbc_golf_gc_kpmgearlyhighlightsv2_240621.jpg
HLs: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, early Round 2
nbc_golf_gcTomKiminterview_240621.jpg
Kim atop Travelers leaderboard on 22nd birthday

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nas_blaneyintv_240621.jpg
Blaney, Hassler explain road to Cup win at Iowa
nbc_golf_gc_kpmgearlyhighlightsv2_240621.jpg
HLs: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, early Round 2
nbc_golf_gcTomKiminterview_240621.jpg
Kim atop Travelers leaderboard on 22nd birthday

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Schmelzel capitalizes on conditions in KPMG Rd. 2

June 21, 2024 04:28 PM
Sarah Schmelzel tells Amy Rogers what went right for her in a 5-under 67 Round 2 of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship on Friday, which vaulted her to the top of the leaderboard.
