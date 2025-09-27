McIlroy, Rose clutch for Europe on Ryder Cup Day 2

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ryder Cup tensions flare inside ropes between Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and others
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Scottie Scheffler winless, Rory McIlroy undefeated; they’ll meet in Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
Penn State fans sing ‘Mo Bamba’ vs. Oregon
Penn State and Oregon enter White Out game
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ryder Cup tensions flare inside ropes between Justin Rose, Bryson DeChambeau and others
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Scottie Scheffler winless, Rory McIlroy undefeated; they’ll meet in Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Ryder Cup 2025: How to watch, TV times, streams, featured matches
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
Penn State fans sing ‘Mo Bamba’ vs. Oregon
Penn State and Oregon enter White Out game
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
McIlroy, Rose clutch for Europe on Ryder Cup Day 2
September 27, 2025 07:27 PM
Watch the best winning moments and clutch putts from Day 2 of the Ryder Cup.
Related Videos
12:34
Donald: We wanted to ‘create history’ at Ryder Cup
03:47
Europe’s Fleetwood, Rose dominate Ryder Cup Day 2
13:52
Analyzing drama between Bryson, Rose, caddies
02:45
McIlroy and Lowry topple Thomas and Young on Day 2
07:46
McGinley: Europe ‘extraordinary’ at Bethpage Black
57
Thomas pushes through nerves on Ryder Cup Day 2
01:57
Rory: Thomas-Young match win ‘hugely satisfying’
02:43
Rose explains heated exchange with DeChambeau
03:29
Tensions flare between Rose, DeChambeau, caddies
01:46
Scheffler, Fleetwood get opposite breaks on 10th
03:34
Rory shows frustration with crowd in putt build-up
13:58
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 2 Foursomes
01:53
Walkouts breed fireworks on Ryder Cup Day 2
03:49
Hovland nails crucial par on 17 after wayward shot
01:19
Rory, Fleetwood dominate Ryder Cup Day 2 foursomes
44
‘Pedal to the metal’ for Bryson, Young on Day 2
01:04
Rahm sinks incredible chip-in from impossible spot
01:17
Young, Fitzpatrick shine on Hole 8 at Bethpage
10:17
Bradley: U.S. ‘has a plan’ for Ryder Cup Day 2
08:50
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
01:36
Rahm, Rose sink huge putts for Europe on Day 1
04:07
Wagner recreates Rahm’s spectacular shot on No. 6
01:10
Fleetwood, Rose beat DeChambeau, Griffin in match
18:56
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 1 Fourballs
01:39
Rose dedicates four-ball winning putt to Fleetwood
01:47
Thomas, Griffin stay calm, composed at Ryder Cup
03:01
Rahm powers Europe to strong Ryder Cup start
55
Young, Thomas discuss fourball win during Day 1
48
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
01:57
Most electric walkouts from Day 1 of Ryder Cup
Latest Clips
31
Moore gets stopped on 4th down vs. Penn State
01:26
Penn State fans sing ‘Mo Bamba’ vs. Oregon
01:50
Penn State and Oregon enter White Out game
06:48
Highlights: Mendoza throws two TDs vs. Iowa
09:17
Highlights: Indiana earns gritty win vs. Iowa
01:39
Mendoza breaks down Indiana’s win vs. Iowa
52
Cignetti: Indiana ‘hung in there’ vs. Iowa
01:34
Mendoza connects with Sarratt to give IU late lead
09:58
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Kansas on The CW
01:06
Mendoza throws costly interception to Lutmer
03:07
Tempers flare between Indiana and Iowa in Week 5
07:57
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Wolves Matchweek 6
01:25
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
53
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
01:06
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
01:04
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves
10:44
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 1
01:16
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute
02:18
Gronowski punches it in from three yards out
57
Bueno taps Wolves ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
46
Kinnick participates in Iowa Hawkeye Wave
01:33
IU gets off to hot start with pick and TD pass
01:11
NASCAR playoffs at Kansas guilty of ‘pure mayhem’
01:40
Mendoza the favorite in ‘wide open’ Heisman market
01:43
Making sense of a chaotic ACC in 2025
02:25
Postecoglou: Forest ‘were pretty wasteful’
10:53
Extended HLs: Forest v. Sunderland Matchweek 6
03:04
Xhaka, Roefs reflect on nail-biting win v. Forest
02:04
Sunderland add pressure on Ange in win over Forest
12:04
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 3
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue