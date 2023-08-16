 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Cup playoff bubble watch entering Watkins Glen
nbc_roto_bterichardson_230815.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Anthony Richardson Era
Tony Finau
Looking for Length: Betting on the BMW
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_nbainseasontourney_230816.jpg
Is the NBA in-season tournament a good idea?
nbc_ffhh_round1_230816.jpg
Three WRs kick off Rotoworld mock fantasy draft
nbc_ffhh_round7_230816.jpg
Pacheco, Cook lead RB-heavy mock draft Rd. 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Cup playoff bubble watch entering Watkins Glen
nbc_roto_bterichardson_230815.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Anthony Richardson Era
Tony Finau
Looking for Length: Betting on the BMW
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_nbainseasontourney_230816.jpg
Is the NBA in-season tournament a good idea?
nbc_ffhh_round1_230816.jpg
Three WRs kick off Rotoworld mock fantasy draft
nbc_ffhh_round7_230816.jpg
Pacheco, Cook lead RB-heavy mock draft Rd. 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Couples details his long relationship with Bracken

August 16, 2023 12:18 PM
In this edition of Couples Chronicles, Fred Couples talks about his 40-year golfer-caddie relationship with John Bracken and some of the best moments they have had together.