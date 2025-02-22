 Skip navigation
MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Mexico Open At VidantaWorld 2025 - Round Two
Averaging over 320 yards off the tee, Aldrich Potgieter (61) powers way to Mexico Open lead
NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300 Qualifying
Atlanta Xfinity starting lineup: Jesse Love wins pole as RCR sweeps front row

Top Clips

kim_smylie.jpg
Kim relives elite 2013 Cal team with Homa, Weaver
nbc_pl_plupdate_250221.jpg
PL Update: Brentford sting lackluster Leicester
nbc_pl_rvnint_250221.jpg
Van Nistelrooy: Leicester took ‘a huge step back’

Kim relives elite 2013 Cal team with Homa, Weaver
PL Update: Brentford sting lackluster Leicester
Van Nistelrooy: Leicester took 'a huge step back'

Griffin jokes of aiming for No. 1 without winning

February 21, 2025 07:11 PM
In Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra, Ben Griffin tells Smylie Kaufman about how he started copying C.T. Pan's sunglasses and jokes about trying to reach world No. 1 without winning on the PGA Tour.
1:48
Griffin jokes of aiming for No. 1 without winning
Now Playing
3:31
Kim relives elite 2013 Cal team with Homa, Weaver
Now Playing
4:36
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
Now Playing
2:32
Potgieter nabs career-low during Round 2 in Mexico
Now Playing
9:50
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
Now Playing
8:48
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1
Now Playing
8:54
Potential PGA Tour-LIV merger causing ‘stress’
Now Playing
8:38
PGA Tour, PIF representatives meet at White House
Now Playing
7:38
TGL has been ‘wildly entertaining’ so far
Now Playing
2:35
Mexico Open brings back fond memories for Knapp
Now Playing
3:49
What is best tournament for Tiger to play at next?
Now Playing
9:59
Optimism builds for PGA Tour-LIV Golf negotiations
Now Playing