Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
As NASCAR Cup season moves forward, key questions to be resolved
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News
Sears scores 30 and No. 4 Alabama bounces back after 2 losses with 96-83 win over No. 17 Kentucky

Top Clips

nbc_moto_hlawrenceint_250222.jpg
Hunter discusses recovery from shoulder injury
nbc_nas_atlanta_250222.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Atlanta on The CW
nbc_golf_potgieterreax_250222.jpg
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Campbell 'stayed in his process' at VidantaWorld

February 22, 2025 09:33 PM
Paige Mackenzie and Todd Lewis break down Brian Campbell's big move at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, explaining what went right for the 31-year-old seeking his first PGA Tour win.
Penske2-22.jpg
1:24
Campbell ‘stayed in his process’ at VidantaWorld
nbc_golf_potgieterreax_250222.jpg
5:58
Potgieter looking to tighten up putting in Mexico
nbc_golf_mexopenround3ehl_250222.jpg
11:08
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
nbc_golf_hojaardchips_250222.jpg
0:33
Højgaard chips in twice in three holes for eagle
nbc_golf_mexicoopenround2v2_250221.jpg
9:52
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 2
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250221.jpg
3:08
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at VidantaWorld
nbc_golf_bengriffinv2_250221.jpg
1:48
Griffin jokes of aiming for No. 1 without winning
kim_smylie.jpg
3:31
Kim relives elite 2013 Cal team with Homa, Weaver
Potgieter_HLs_raw.jpg
4:36
Highlights: Potgieter soars to lead at Mexico Open
nbc_golf_potgieterinterview_250221.jpg
2:32
Potgieter nabs career-low during Round 2 in Mexico
nbc_golf_trumppgalivmeeting_250220.jpg
9:50
Next steps after Tiger, Tour, PIF meet with Trump
nbc_golf_mexicoopenrd1hls_250220.jpg
8:48
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 1
