Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 starting lineup: No. 31 Cadillac on pole position after record lap by Pipo Derani
The American Express - Final Round
Amateur Dunlap makes PGA Tour history at AmEx
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkgw_240201.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240121.jpg
Dunlap grateful for historic win the AmEx
nbc_snf_goffragnowintv_240121.jpg
Lions ‘aren’t done yet’ with Goff at the helm
nbc_snf_dethutchinsonbarnesint_240121.jpg
Hutchinson after win: ‘This city deserves it’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Dunlap nails the clutch putt on 18 to win the AmEx

January 21, 2024 07:24 PM
Nick Dunlap becomes first amateur to win on a PGA Tour event since 1991 with a clutch putt on the final hole and celebrates with his family.
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapfinalshot_240121.jpg
1:23
Dunlap nails the clutch putt on 18 to win the AmEx
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240121.jpg
2:54
Dunlap grateful for historic win the AmEx
nbc_golf_sabanintv_240121.jpg
5:38
Saban: Dunlap has right disposition for golf
The American Express - Round Three
2:15
Highlights: Dunlap’s best shots at the AmEx, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_pga_amexrd3_240120.jpg
7:41
Highlights: The American Express, Round 3
nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240120.jpg
8:15
Dunlap focused on learning while leading the AmEx
nbc_gc_halsuttonintv_240120.jpg
6:13
Sutton: Burke Jr. was a ‘protector’ of golf
nbc_gc_jackburkejrobituary_241019.jpg
4:48
The life of Jack Burke Jr.
nbc_golf_americnaxpressrnd2_240119.jpg
7:42
Highlights: The American Express, Round 2
nbc_golf_nickdunlapintv_240119.jpg
1:22
Amateur Dunlap in the mix at the American Express
nbc_golf_samburnsintv_240119.jpg
1:45
Burns, with new haircut, flirts with 59 at AmEx
nbc_golf_gc_ripjackburkejr_240119.jpg
2:24
Hall of Famer Burke Jr. dies at 100
