Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Ohio State vs Iowa
Harding hits late 3 to help Iowa pull away and beat Ohio State 77-70 in a Big Ten Tournament opener
nbc_cbb_butvsprovhls_250312.jpg
Brooks scores 25 as Butler knocks off Providence 75-69 in Big East Conference Tournament
NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Second Round - Georgia Tech vs Virginia
Interim coach Sanchez out at Virginia after loss to Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_depaulvsgeorgetown_250312.jpg
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Georgetown
nbc_cbb_depaulintvs_250312.jpg
Holtmann: DePaul won’t ever give in to adversity
nbc_cbb_osububblediscussion_250312.jpg
Loss to Iowa damages OSU’s tournament chances

Watch Now

Sutton wants The Players to be a major tournament

March 12, 2025 09:00 PM
2000 Players Championship winner Hal Sutton stops by Live From to talk about holding off Tiger Woods for his victory at TPC Sawgrass and why he feels The Players should be a major.
nbc_golf_morikawacaddieace_250312.jpg
2:53
Morikawa’s caddie Jakovac makes an ace on No. 17
nbc_golf_lf_wagnerspieth_250312.jpg
5:08
Spieth ‘optimistic’ going into The Players
nbc_roto_playerschamp_250312.jpg
2:05
Best bets to lead The Players after first round
nbc_bte_championshipfavsgolfv3_250312.jpg
1:05
Morikawa offers enticing odds to win The Players
nbc_golf_rorypresser_250312.jpg
17:41
Rory pushes for world wide golf at The Players
nbc_golf_livefrom_calvinpeete_250311.jpg
6:44
Peete’s journey from peddler to PGA Tour champion
nbc_golf_livefrom_playerobligations_250311.jpg
15:32
Clashing interests at play with media obligations
nbc_golf_livefrom_schauffelediscussion_250311.jpg
6:30
Schauffele hoping to trust swing at The Players
nbc_golf_livefrom_sawgrasstree_250311.jpg
7:46
TPC Sawgrass returns charming tree on sixth hole
nbc_golf_livefrom_unityproposal_250311.jpg
10:11
McGinley’s sees wins in his unity proposal
