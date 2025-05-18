 Skip navigation
Top News

Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen session in return from elbow surgery; Kershaw activated
López, Jeffers help Twins beat Brewers 7-0 for third straight shutout and 13th consecutive victory
Harley scores on OT power play, Stars beat Jets 2-1 to reach 3rd straight West final

Top Clips

PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Ohtani throws 50-pitch bullpen session in return from elbow surgery; Kershaw activated
López, Jeffers help Twins beat Brewers 7-0 for third straight shutout and 13th consecutive victory
Harley scores on OT power play, Stars beat Jets 2-1 to reach 3rd straight West final

Top Clips

PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Inside Scheffler's confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.

May 17, 2025 10:49 PM
Look back on Scottie Scheffler's successful Round 3 of the PGA Championship, where he played the final five holes in 5 under to take a 3-shot lead into the final round at Quail Hollow.
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
nbc_golf_wagner_250517.jpg
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250517.jpg
Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromvegas_250516.jpg
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
Related Videos

Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
06:44
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
04:20
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
09:30
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
09:01
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
02:48
Wagner shows how mud influences ball flight at PGA
04:04
HLs: Scottie, Xander, Rory up and down to open PGA
03:57
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th
01:18
Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x ‘is a perfect fit’ for me
01:17
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship
01:12
Analyzing Matsuyama’s ‘scintillating’ Round 3
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
10:10
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3
08:42
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 3
09:54
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 2
07:23
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 2
03:45
Rory: Trying to iron out mistakes before PGA Champ
10:34
Highlights: Truist Championship, Round 1
01:41
Morikawa: With new caddie, I must be ‘accountable’
08:02
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
01:39
Truist Championship Round 1 leader best bets
01:29
Cantlay, Spieth worth Truist Championship bets
01:08
How Scheffler lapped The CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
13:29
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
01:49
Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup
11:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
05:27
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
09:43
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1

Latest Clips

Highlights: PGA Championship, Round 3
02:20
Watch Collmus call Journalism’s Preakness win
05:17
The 150th Preakness Stakes trophy presentation
01:29
Overhead view of Journalism’s Preakness Stakes win
01:08
McCarthy ‘couldn’t be prouder’ of Journalism
07:05
Journalism fights his way to Preakness Stakes win
02:39
How do losing Derby favorites fare at Preakness?
03:17
Fort Washington wins the Dinner Party Stakes
02:02
Family ties at the Preakness with Kornacki
01:28
Stronach on Pimlico: ‘Change is good’
02:15
Kornacki shares wildest Preakness Stakes moments
03:03
Reagan’s Wit wins the James W. Murphy Stakes
02:28
Moss: Triple Crown system needs change
02:03
Kornacki dives into Preakness’ history of opt outs
04:12
Omanyala closes out Atlanta with men’s 150m win
03:01
Crudo leaves no doubt in the Sir Barton Stakes
03:55
Sturgis leans at the line to win women’s 100m
12:33
Highlights: NASCAR Truck race at North Wilkesboro
Preakness High Tea from the InField with Nick Luck
02:07
Kornacki examines the kings of Baltimore
03:59
Cunningham stays hot, wins 110m hurdles in Atlanta
04:09
Harrison wins 100m hurdle in stacked Atlanta field
02:35
Witty surges to Jim McKay Turf Sprint victory
04:37
RSA’s Akani Simbine wins men’s 100m final
03:18
Ofili strides to 150m world record in Atlanta
03:39
dos Santos cruises to 200m hurdles win in Atlanta
02:32
Retribution pulls away to win Chick Lang Stakes
02:14
Charlene’s Dream dominates the Gallorette Stakes
02:22
The Preakness straddles the past and a new era
02:44
Osbornes daring to dream at the Preakness