Nicklaus 'surprised' McIlroy is skipping Memorial

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Memorial Tournament 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings at Muirfield Village
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Memorial Tournament 2025: First-round tee times, pairings at Muirfield Village
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Erin Hills

Top Clips

nbc_golf_haskinsaward_250527.jpg
North Carolina’s Ford wins Haskins Award
nbc_moto_t24deegandisc_250527.jpg
Deegan’s mental strength results in dominant sweep
nbc_golf_lydiako_250527.jpg
Ko feeling relaxed heading into Women’s U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Memorial Tournament 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings at Muirfield Village
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews
Memorial Tournament 2025: First-round tee times, pairings at Muirfield Village
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Erin Hills

Top Clips

nbc_golf_haskinsaward_250527.jpg
North Carolina’s Ford wins Haskins Award
nbc_moto_t24deegandisc_250527.jpg
Deegan’s mental strength results in dominant sweep
nbc_golf_lydiako_250527.jpg
Ko feeling relaxed heading into Women’s U.S. Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nicklaus 'surprised' McIlroy is skipping Memorial

May 27, 2025 06:24 PM
Todd Lewis discusses Jack Nicklaus' comments ahead of the Memorial Tournament, including the selection for the Memorial Honoree and the host's reaction to Rory McIlroy not playing in the tournament.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
1:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schwabrd3_250524.jpg
13:37
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cschallengerd2_250523.jpg
6:28
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
9:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
1:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
1:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
11:31
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
Now Playing
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
3:54
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
Now Playing
rory_driver_image.jpg
10:16
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_wagner_250518.jpg
05:55
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
scottietrophysmile.jpg
20:37
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled
rahm_site.jpg
05:02
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
scottie_scheffler.jpg
05:00
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250517.jpg
01:27
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
11:45
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
01:39
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
nbc_golf_wagner_250517.jpg
07:06
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250517.jpg
07:46
Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
04:40
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
07:15
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromvegas_250516.jpg
12:25
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
05:24
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
08:15
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
05:35
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
06:44
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
04:20
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
nbc_golf_lf_bradleydonald_250515.jpg
09:30
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_mudballs_250515.jpg
09:01
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250515.jpg
02:48
Wagner shows how mud influences ball flight at PGA
nbc_golf_lf_big3_250515.jpg
04:04
HLs: Scottie, Xander, Rory up and down to open PGA
nbc_golf_johnsonchips_250514.jpg
03:57
Wagner botches two chips on Quail Hollow’s 13th
nbc_golf_abergtitelist_250512.jpg
01:18
Aberg: Titleist Pro V1x ‘is a perfect fit’ for me
nbc_golf_jttitleist_250512.jpg
01:17
JT: Titleist Pro V1x offers unmatched precision
nbc_golf_sales_penske_250512.jpg
55
Top shots from 2025 Truist Championship
nbc_golf_penske_250512.jpg
01:12
Analyzing Matsuyama’s ‘scintillating’ Round 3
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachfinalround_250511.jpg
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_truistfinal_250511.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
2025myrtlebeachclassicrd3__930919.jpg
10:10
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 3

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_haskinsaward_250527.jpg
02:28
North Carolina’s Ford wins Haskins Award
nbc_moto_t24deegandisc_250527.jpg
03:45
Deegan’s mental strength results in dominant sweep
nbc_golf_lydiako_250527.jpg
14:09
Ko feeling relaxed heading into Women’s U.S. Open
nbc_moto_t24sextondisc_250527.jpg
06:08
Sexton tosses goggles, crashes out of MX opener
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250527.jpg
10:01
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ Women’s U.S. Open
nbc_moto_t24tomacdisc_250527.jpg
09:21
What we learned from Jett vs. Tomac at Fox Raceway
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250527.jpg
12:27
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women’s Open
ncaagolfquarterfinalsteammatchplay.jpg
13:39
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, quarterfinals
nbc_roto_mayerbregman_v2_250527.jpg
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL
nbc_smx_bestoffoxraceway_250527.jpg
14:41
Pro Motocross 2025: Fox Raceway biggest moments
nbc_roto_saintsqbv2_250527.jpg
01:41
Could Rattler be starting QB for Saints in 2025?
nbc_pl_allgoalieassistsv2_250527.jpg
08:38
Every goalkeeper assist from the PL season
nbc_pftpm_belichickuncangle_250527.jpg
11:05
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
nbc_roto_kirkcousins_250527.jpg
01:28
Report: Cousins could be trade fit with Steelers
nbc_pl_everysalahgoalast_250527.jpg
20:21
Every Salah goal, assist from the PL season
nbc_roto_michaelking_v2_250527.jpg
01:12
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_pl_spursparade_250527_copy.jpg
10:20
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
nbc_dls_alex_indycar_250527.jpg
13:08
Palou reflects on ‘crazy’ Indianapolis 500 win
knickswingamefour.jpg
18:30
Knicks showed ‘character’ in Game 3 comeback win
nbc_pftpm_belichickstory_250527.jpg
09:40
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
nbc_dps_rossdellengerinterview_250527.jpg
10:27
Will College Football Playoff expand to 16 teams?
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame4recap_250527.jpg
04:33
OKC’s defense deserves ‘credit’ for Game 4 win
Aon5-26.jpg
39
Cauley, Griffin headline Aon Swing 5, Next 10
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250527.jpg
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_champsleague_250527.jpg
01:46
Eye PSG draw no bet in final vs. Inter
nbc_pl_netbusters_250527.jpg
25:46
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_backontheirperch_250527.jpg
08:49
PL RAW: Liverpool back on their perch as champions
nbc_pl_crystalpalaceparade_250527.jpg
14:50
Reliving Crystal Palace’s FA Cup parade
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_250527.jpg
04:24
Funniest moments from the Premier League season