Top News

The Chevron Championship - Final Round
Chevron Championship purse payout: Nelly Korda nearly doubles season earnings
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Talladega strategy doesn’t go as planned, but Toyota still celebrates a win
AUTO: APR 21 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
What NASCAR Cup drivers had to say after Sunday’s Talladega race

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
Korda tapped into her ‘bubble’ on Chevron Sunday
nbc_golf_gc_sorenstamintv_240421.jpg
Sorenstam hopes Korda keeps going after tying mark
nbc_golf_gc_nancylopezintv_240421.jpg
Lopez praises Korda’s poise during win streak

Watch Now

Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 4 pre-suspension

April 21, 2024 08:49 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the 2024 RBC Heritage before it was suspended due to weather delays at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd4hl_240421.jpg
10:09
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 4 pre-suspension
nbc_golf_penske_240420.jpg
1:20
Scheffler playing confidently at RBC Heritage
nbc_golf_bestshots_240420v2__915871.jpg
3:37
Best shots from RBC Heritage Round 3
nbc_golf_hertiage_240420v3__024431.jpg
8:24
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_scheffler_240419.jpg
2:51
Scheffler posts ‘ho-hum’ 6-under 65 in RBC Round 2
nbc_golf_rbcheritagernd2_240419.jpg
7:40
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 2
nbc_golf_morikawaintv_240419.jpg
1:17
Putting helps Morikawa to 66 in RBC Heritage Rd. 2
nbc_golf_puntacanard2highlights_240419.jpg
5:16
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240418.jpg
3:28
McIlroy ‘determined’ to get to top of his game
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd1hls_240418.jpg
11:39
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
nbc_golf_coralespuntacanachampionshiprd1hl_240418.jpg
7:45
Highlights: Corales Puntacana Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gt_jimfuryk_240417.jpg
9:06
Furyk recounts his past wins ahead of RBC Heritage
