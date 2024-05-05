 Skip navigation
Top News

Insperity Invitational - Final Round
Scott Dunlap declared PGA Tour Champions winner after final round washed out
MLB: New York Mets at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Christian Scott debuts, please add Andy Pages
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
Bruins avoid blowing another 3-1 series lead in Game 7, get a shot at revenge vs. Panthers

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdatev3_240505.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool rebound against Tottenham
nbc_pl_odegaardmixedzon_240505.jpg
Odegaard: Fans can give Arsenal momentum & energy
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240505.jpg
Klopp pleased with Liverpool’s offensive growth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round

May 5, 2024 06:26 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.
nbc_golf_pga_cjcupfinalrdhl_240505.jpg
9:21
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Final Round
nbc_golf_yt_penske_240504.jpg
1:40
Pendrith plays with confidence on big Moving Day
nbc_golf_kriskimhighlightsandreax_240504.jpg
5:04
Kim mature beyond his years at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_kohlesandwallacereax_240504.jpg
4:16
Wallace focused and healthy at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_jakeknappintvandreax_240504.jpg
4:33
Knapp’s speed control ‘key’ ahead of Nelson Rd. 4
nbc_golf_cjcuprd3_240504.jpg
8:31
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_mattwallace_240503.jpg
4:25
Wallace playing ‘confident’ at CJ Cup Byron Nelson
nbc_golf_gc_jasondayhl_240503.jpg
2:42
HLs: Day’s short game wows to barely make cut
nbc_golf_gc_speithhighlights_240503.jpg
3:47
Highlights: Spieth misses cut after 1-under Rd. 2
nbc_golf_cjcuphl_240503.jpg
12:47
Highlights: CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_zachjohnson_240503.jpg
1:29
Johnson ‘kind of in shock’ by 500-start milestone
nbc_golf_gc_knappintv_240503__934604.jpg
1:37
Knapp: Nice to ‘steal a few’ long putts in Round 2
