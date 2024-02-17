Watch Now
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Up Next
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
Leader Cantlay feeling 'comfortable' at Riviera
Patrick Cantlay takes a five-shot lead into Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, so the Golf Central crew looks back on some of his best shots from the day.
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
The Golf Central crew reacts to Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational withdrawal, calling it a "small bump in the road" because it wasn't due to physical injury but questioning whether he can still win on the PGA Tour.
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods gets carted off the golf course after completing the sixth hole and withdraws in the second round of the Genesis Invitational due to illness.
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
Rory McIlroy shot a 3-over 74 in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational. Watch his best and worst moments from the opening 18 holes.
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
Tiger's Genesis Round 1 'overall positive'
The Golf Central crew reviews Tiger Woods' opening round at The Genesis Invitational, calling it an "overall positive" day. Plus, hear from Tiger himself after his round.
Highlights: Tiger’s Genesis Invitational Round 1
Highlights: Tiger's Genesis Invitational Round 1
Tiger Woods shoots a 1-over 72 in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational. Watch the highlights and lowlights of his opening round.
Woodland: Return not easy, but ‘dialed in’ in Rd 1
Woodland: Return not easy, but 'dialed in' in Rd 1
Gary Woodland says that his return to PGA Tour competition hasn't been easy but that he was "all dialed in" to Thursday's Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational, which he called the best he's played all year.
Tiger shanks second shot on 18, saves bogey
Tiger shanks second shot on 18, saves bogey
Tiger Woods shanked his second shot on the 18th hole in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational, but a spectacular recovery on his third shot helped him save bogey and finish with a 1-over 72.
Tiger: Round 1 ‘good and a little bit indifferent’
Tiger: Round 1 'good and a little bit indifferent'
Tiger Woods says his opening round of The Genesis Invitational was "good and a little bit indifferent" before explaining what happened on his 18th-hole shank and playing with Gary Woodland.