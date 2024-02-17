 Skip navigation
Top News

ATHLETICS-FRA-INDOOR
Grant Holloway, Tia Jones run hurdles world records at USATF Indoor Champs
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round of the Genesis
The Genesis Invitational - Round Two
Spieth DQ’d after signing incorrect scorecard at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sanchezintv_240216.jpg
Sanchez after Truck win: ‘Gonna be a good year’
nbc_nas_daytona250trucks_240216.jpg
Highlights: Sanchez wins Truck race after wreck
nbc_chcy_minnvsndhilite_240216.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame trounces Minnesota 6-1

Watch Now

Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2

February 16, 2024
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 2 of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
8:30
8:30
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
6:04
6:04
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
8:45
8:45
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
1:11
1:11
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational
1:57
1:57
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
11:25
11:25
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
13:50
13:50
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
8:53
8:53
Highlights: Tiger’s Genesis Invitational Round 1
2:12
2:12
Woodland: Return not easy, but ‘dialed in’ in Rd 1
2:51
2:51
Tiger shanks second shot on 18, saves bogey
2:18
2:18
Tiger: Round 1 ‘good and a little bit indifferent’
4:40
4:40
Tiger appears pain-free in Genesis practice round
