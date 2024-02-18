 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Matsuyama fires 62 to win Genesis, becomes Asia’s most prolific Tour winner
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Genesis prize money: Hideki’s huge check; Xander’s expensive miss

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
nbc_pl_2robearle_240218.jpg
Welbeck has ‘redefined’ himself under De Zerbi
Jessie_Diggins.jpg
Diggins takes third in Women’s 10k in Minneapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Matsuyama fires 62 to win Genesis, becomes Asia’s most prolific Tour winner
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Genesis prize money: Hideki’s huge check; Xander’s expensive miss

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
nbc_pl_2robearle_240218.jpg
Welbeck has ‘redefined’ himself under De Zerbi
Jessie_Diggins.jpg
Diggins takes third in Women’s 10k in Minneapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4

February 18, 2024 06:40 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_genesis_rd4_240218.jpg
9:03
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penskev2_240217.jpg
1:30
Way ahead of schedule, Zalatoris in contention
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroyintv_240217.jpg
5:39
McIlroy’s vision for global tour is ‘interesting’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cantlayintv_240217.jpg
2:32
Cantlay looks ‘measured’ as Genesis leader
Now Playing
nbc_golf_genesisrd3_240217.jpg
9:22
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_genesisrd2hl_240216.jpg
8:30
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_cantlaygenesisleadeax_240216.jpg
6:04
Leader Cantlay feeling ‘comfortable’ at Riviera
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwithrawalreax_240216.jpg
8:45
How much will withdrawal set Tiger back?
Now Playing
tiger.jpg
1:11
Tiger carted off; WDs from Genesis Invitational
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_roryrd1genesishl_240215.jpg
1:57
McIlroy 3-over in Genesis Invitational Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_genesisrd1hl_240215.jpg
11:25
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsrd1reax_240215__710234.jpg
13:50
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’
Now Playing