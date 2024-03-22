Watch Now
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from second-round action at the 2024 Valspar Championship, taking place at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
Golf Central looks at Stewart Cink's strong performance in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship, while the veteran discusses changes to his game that have proven extremely effective.
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3
Justin Thomas looks at what went right and wrong in Round 2 at the 2024 Valspar Championship before the Golf Central crew analyzes his performance and what's ahead this weekend.
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
Chandler Phillips says it was just "one of those days" battling difficult conditions in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship but finds himself in great position entering the weekend.
Streelman recaps ‘challenging’ Round 2 conditions
Kevin Streelman discusses the "challenging" conditions in Round 2 of the Valspar Championship while finishing strong with a birdie on No. 18, as well as the back story of his new ball marker.
Spieth aims to ‘tighten things up’ at Valspar
The Golf Central crew evaluates Jordan Spieth's first day at the 2024 Valspar Championship before the veteran reflects on his performance and how he'll approach the second round.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
See the best shots and more from the first round of play at the 2024 Valspar Championship, taking place at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Thomas: Nice to see patience pay off in Round 1
Justin Thomas shares how we was able to salvage his first round of the Valspar Championship despite not driving the ball well but seeing "patience pay off" while finishing his round strong.
Rahm’s FOMO shows ‘decisions have consequences’
Eamon Lynch and George Savaricas appreciate Jon Rahm's candor but are slightly confused why he sounds surprised by the FOMO he's experiencing after jumping from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.
Thomas fancies his chances at Valspar Championship
Justin Thomas shares his takeaways from missing the cut at The Players and how he feels heading into the 2024 Valspar Championship, which will be his final tournament before the Masters.
Roundtable: Analyzing PGA Tour Enterprises
The Golf Today roundtable breaks down the PGA Tour Enterprises, a for-profit venture launched by the PGA Tour and Strategic Sports Group, and how increased player involvement would impact the game.