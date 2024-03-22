 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Kentucky v Oakland 
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for Second Round and more
AUTO: MAR 25 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250
Saturday Cup, Xfinity, Truck schedule at COTA
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers
Basketball Pickups: Multiple options emerge in Portland

Top Clips

oly_fswom_isabeaulevito_240322.jpg
Levito captures first world championships medal
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2

March 22, 2024 06:26 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from second-round action at the 2024 Valspar Championship, taking place at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Up Next
nbc_gc_stewartcink_240322.jpg
7:35
Cink among leaders at Valspar after two rounds
Now Playing
nbc_gc_justinthomas_240322.jpg
9:21
Thomas ‘in a great place’ going into Valspar Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparchamprd2_240322.jpg
12:33
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_chandlerphillipsintv_240322.jpg
1:10
Phillips: Valspar Championship Round 2 was a grind
Now Playing
nbc_gc_streelmaninterview_240322.jpg
2:18
Streelman recaps ‘challenging’ Round 2 conditions
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_spiethseg_240321.jpg
5:47
Spieth aims to ‘tighten things up’ at Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparchamp_round1hl_240321.jpg
10:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_gc_justinthomassound_240321.jpg
1:28
Thomas: Nice to see patience pay off in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtjonrahm_240320.jpg
4:51
Rahm’s FOMO shows ‘decisions have consequences’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtjustinthomasinterview_240320.jpg
5:16
Thomas fancies his chances at Valspar Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gtroundtable_240320.jpg
10:59
Roundtable: Analyzing PGA Tour Enterprises
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_valspar_240319.jpg
1:11
How ‘The Snake Pit’ challenges golfers
Now Playing