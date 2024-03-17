 Skip navigation
Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Rex & Lav: Who ya got to win the 50th Players Champ.?
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
‘Slapping it around’ with neck pain, Scheffler still contending
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Despite watery chunk on 17, Clark only one back at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_winnerpredictions_240316.jpg
Schauffele, Clark both in position to win Players
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240316.jpg
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 3
nbc_bigten_nebraskailllites_240316.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois overtakes Nebraska

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpod_winnerpredictions_240316.jpg
Schauffele, Clark both in position to win Players
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240316.jpg
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 3
nbc_bigten_nebraskailllites_240316.jpg
MBB Highlights: Illinois overtakes Nebraska

Watch Now

Player directors encouraged to meet PIF governor

March 16, 2024 08:52 PM
Todd Lewis reports on PGA Tour Policy Board player directors being encouraged to meet with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Plus, hear from Peter Malnati on players having input in unifying the game.
nbc_golf_gcpod_winnerpredictions_240316.jpg
1:15
Schauffele, Clark both in position to win Players
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240316.jpg
2:36
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_malnati_240316.jpg
2:57
Player directors encouraged to meet PIF governor
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_round3hls_240316.jpg
5:53
Highlights: Schauffele leads Players after Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240316.jpg
3:20
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_wyndham_240316.jpg
10:54
Clark has ‘off day’ in The Players Champ. Round 3
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_xander_240316.jpg
5:18
Schauffele’s putting has made ‘the difference’
nbc_golf_theplayersrd3_240316.jpg
15:14
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_harmonintv_240316.jpg
0:53
Harman discusses strong Round 3 at The Players
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_240316.jpg
0:59
Scheffler putting up a ‘good fight’ at The Players
nbc_golf_mcnealyholeout_240316.jpg
1:00
McNealy jars one-hop birdie on tough No. 14
nbc_golf_theplayerstease_240316.jpg
1:55
The Players’ mystique in full force after 50 years
