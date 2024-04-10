Watch Now
Rory seeks career grand slam at 2024 Masters
Rory McIlroy's 2024 Masters Tournament appearance will be his 16th overall, and this year will be his 10th attempt at the career grand slam.
Rory McIlroy's 2024 Masters Tournament appearance will be his 16th overall, and this year will be his 10th attempt at the career grand slam.
Picking winners, wild cards for 2024 Masters
Rex and Lav break down the players with various levels of expectations they see succeed at Augusta National in the 2024 Masters.
Masters win would be ‘mental release’ for McIlroy
Live From analyzes Rory McIlroy's chances in the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National, discussing why a victory would be a 'mental release' for him.
Hovland’s inquisitiveness helping unlock potential
Viktor Hovland's inquisitive nature and zest for learning has helped unlock his potential on the golf course and his him climbing up the ladder.
Scheffler could repeat Tiger’s history at Augusta
Scottie Scheffler has a chance to follow the same historic path as Tiger Woods when he aims to win his second Masters title at Augusta National.
Koepka ready to get over the Masters hump in 2024
Brooks Koepka discusses fatherhood, his blown lead in the 2023 Masters and trying to get over the hump at Augusta National after two previous runner-up finishes.
Masters 2024 betting and DFS preview
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down their favorite bets for the 2024 Masters, including Scottie Scheffler as an outright bet, Xander Schauffele to finish in the top 10 and more.
Spotlight not distracting Scheffler at Masters
Scottie Scheffler meets the media ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament, discussing how he handles the spotlight and pressure of being the world's No. 1 golfer and more.
Spieth explains why Masters is so ‘special’
Jordan Spieth discusses the historical significance of the Masters, why Augusta National requires such creativity as a player and his form heading into the tournament.
Åberg embracing high expectations at first Masters
Ludvig Åberg discusses how he's handling the pressure that comes with the Masters Tournament, how he plans to break down Augusta National and what he'll look for in his first time playing at the event.
Rory calm as he seeks career grand slam at Masters
Rory McIlroy meets the media and discusses his relaxed state of mind ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament, Tiger Woods saying McIlroy will complete his career grand slam, meeting with Butch Harmon and more.