 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
Phoenix Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
Denny Hamlin claims Phoenix Cup pole
Dodger Stadium
NASCAR’s Steve Phelps discusses interest in Dodger Stadium, charter status

Top Clips

nbc_indy_stpetequals_240309.jpg
HLs: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg qualifying
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240309.jpg
Arteta: Ramsdale showed ‘courage’ v. Brentford
nbc_pl_havertzintv_240309.jpg
Havertz reacts to ‘massive’ win v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
Phoenix Cup starting lineup
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500 - Qualifying
Denny Hamlin claims Phoenix Cup pole
Dodger Stadium
NASCAR’s Steve Phelps discusses interest in Dodger Stadium, charter status

Top Clips

nbc_indy_stpetequals_240309.jpg
HLs: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg qualifying
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240309.jpg
Arteta: Ramsdale showed ‘courage’ v. Brentford
nbc_pl_havertzintv_240309.jpg
Havertz reacts to ‘massive’ win v. Brentford

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy has 'a lot of momentum' after back nine

March 9, 2024 03:15 PM
Rory McIlroy discusses his tee shot on the 10th hole in Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how it helped propel him to an impressive back nine performance on Saturday.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pga_roryrd3intv_240309.jpg
1:45
McIlroy has ‘a lot of momentum’ after back nine
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_rorybirdieon10_240309.jpg
1:43
McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestshotsoftheday_240308.jpg
4:13
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_gc_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
2:43
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_gc_schefflerbreakdown_240308__993886.jpg
7:23
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brianharmanintv_240308.jpg
7:27
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerrd2v2_240308__221147.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerintv_240308.jpg
2:07
Scheffler stayed ‘patient’ in Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestofsmylie_240308.jpg
8:46
Best of Kaufman with Spieth, Homa at Arnold Palmer
Now Playing
nbc_golf_homaonsmylieswing_240308.jpg
1:24
Homa does his best roast of Kaufman’s golf swing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_homaonpalmerinv_240308.jpg
1:11
Homa: API is an ‘incredibly important event’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_homaonharman_240308.jpg
1:16
Homa: Ryder partner Harman ‘makes me feel tall’
Now Playing