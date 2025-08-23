 Skip navigation
MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Haiden Deegan 03.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins 2025 Budds Creek Moto 2 and scores the overall victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
Bryson DeChambeau’s, Jon Rahm’s squads move into team final at LIV Golf finale
MX Thunder Valley Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence wins 2025 Budds Creek Moto 2, Jett Lawrence scores the overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_moto_turnerintv_250823.jpg
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250823.jpg
Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds

MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Haiden Deegan 03.JPG
Haiden Deegan wins 2025 Budds Creek Moto 2 and scores the overall victory
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
Bryson DeChambeau’s, Jon Rahm’s squads move into team final at LIV Golf finale
MX Thunder Valley Hunter Lawrence
Hunter Lawrence wins 2025 Budds Creek Moto 2, Jett Lawrence scores the overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_moto_turnerintv_250823.jpg
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250823.jpg
Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood's lead to two

August 23, 2025 04:50 PM
Tommy Fleetwood nails this putt for birdie in Round 3 of the 2025 Tour Championship to extend his lead over the field to two strokes.
Up Next
nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
0:51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
1:04
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
1:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
0:59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
2:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
2:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
8:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
1:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_moto_turnerintv_250823.jpg
01:51
Turner wins back-to-back Women’s MX titles
nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250823.jpg
02:29
Plessinger plans for SMX Playoffs Round 1 return
nbc_pl_plupdate_250823.jpg
09:41
PL Update: Spurs upend City; Arsenal rout Leeds
nbc_pl_artetasoundreax_250823.jpg
04:24
Arteta: Squad is prepared to handle injuries
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250823.jpg
01:15
Deegan clinches title: ‘When I want to win, I win’
nbc_pl_farkeintv_250823.jpg
02:34
Farke: Arsenal were better side in 5-0 domination
nbc_pl_timberintv_250823_copy.jpg
01:59
Timber reflects on his ‘special day’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_arslee_postgamereacs_250823.jpg
03:31
Gyokeres’ brace guides Arsenal in rout of Leeds
nbc_pl_arsleehl_250823.jpg
14:33
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leeds United Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_arslee_gyokeresgoal2_250823.jpg
03:20
Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal2_v2_250823.jpg
01:48
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
nbc_pl_ardslee_gyokeresgoal_250823.jpg
01:57
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead
nbc_pl_arslee_sakagoal_250823.jpg
01:31
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal_250823.jpg
01:09
Timber heads home Rice corner to put Arsenal ahead
nbc_pl_ezereveal_250823.jpg
22
Arsenal unveil Eze as new signing at the Emirates
nbc_pl_bouvwolehl_250823.jpg
13:17
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_bursunhl_250823.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Sunderland Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_breavlhl_250823.jpg
09:21
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Aston Villa Matchweek 2
nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250823.jpg
01:43
Philipsen reflects on Stage 1 win after TDF crash
nbc_pl_burgoal2_250823.jpg
01:29
Anthony and Cullen combine to double Claret’s lead
nbc_cyc_lavueltafinish_250823.jpg
06:47
Highlights: Vuelta a España, Stage 1 finish
nbc_pl_woltotiredcard_250823.jpg
02:28
Gomes sent off against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_burgoal1_250823.jpg
01:56
Captain Cullen pushes Burnley ahead v. Sunderland
nbc_nas_jburtondaytona_250823.jpg
01:13
Legacies are on the line at Daytona
nbc_pl_breavl_ouattaragoal_250823.jpg
01:32
Ouattara scores on Brentford debut v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_bougoaltavernier_250823.jpg
01:22
Tavernier’s effort puts Cherries ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_diassoundv2_250823.jpg
02:07
What went wrong for Manchester City against Spurs?
nbc_pl_mctot_postgamereacs_250823.jpg
02:08
Spurs win comfortably against ‘very poor’ Man City
nbc_pl_mctothl_250823.jpg
09:52
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Spurs Matchweek 2