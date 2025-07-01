Watch Now
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
Adam Scott shares the story behind how he started marking his Titleist Pro V1 golf balls with the Australian Southern Cross.
Up Next
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers 'more spin'
Robert MacIntyre reveals how he marks his Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and explains why how change to the Pro V1 helped him transition playing in Scotland to the United States.
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
Penske presents some of the biggest shots by Aldrich Potgieter over the weekend in the Rocket Classic and the key stats -- including his jaw-dropping strength off the tee -- that made him a PGA Tour winner.
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the final round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
Watch Collin Morikawa in the first round of the Rocket Classic, where he finished with 32 putts. The two-time major winner explains his struggles during the round and discusses expectations.
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's 2025 Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
'Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
George Savaricas sits down with Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter after the two went 10 under in the opening round of the Rocket Classic to set the Detroit Golf Club record.
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
What can golfers learn from Spaun's swing?
Martin Hall analyzes 2025 U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun's golf swing, zeroing in on his grip and unique downswing with the ability to "hammer a nail" into the golf ball, available on GolfPass.
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
Keegan Bradley's 2025 Travelers Championship win was jam-packed with drama. Penske presents notable shots and stats from the tournament that made the Ryder Cup chatter even louder for the Team USA captain.