MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Two
Scheffler fights through neck injury to stay in contention at Players
AUTO: SEP 16 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
How to watch Bristol Cup race: Start time, TV info and weather
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Nebraska
Michigan fires Juwan Howard, the former Fab Five star, after five seasons coaching men’s basketball

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_deraniinterview_240315.jpg
Derani claims IMSA GTP class pole at Sebring
nbc_imsa_sebring12quals_240315.jpg
Highlight: IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring qualifying
nbc_dps_isdukestillavillain_240315.jpg
Is Duke still a ‘villain’ in college basketball?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Clark playing 'better than expected' at Players

March 15, 2024 02:06 PM
After carding a pair of 65's in the first two rounds, Wyndham Clark is "a little bit shocked" after struggling at TPC Sawgrass in his career but "feels awesome" to be in the position he is in.
nbc_golf_clarkinterview_240315.jpg
1:26
Clark playing ‘better than expected’ at Players
nbc_golf_bestshotshole17rd1v2_240314__885380.jpg
3:51
Best shots at No. 17 from The Players Round 1
nbc_golf_gcprorycontroversy_240314.jpg
6:39
Was Rory’s tee shot on No. 7 ruled correctly?
nbc_golf_lf_rorywagnerv2_240314.jpg
10:41
Wagner breaks down Rory’s controversial tee shot
nbc_golf_lf_theplayerschamprd1lites_240314__154627.jpg
4:28
Highlights: Players attack TPC Sawgrass in Rd. 1
nbc_golf_worstshots17rd1_240314__689433.jpg
4:27
No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass claims more golf balls
nbc_golf_lf_scheffleranalysislites_240314.jpg
6:08
Scheffler handles business in Rd. 1 of The Players
nbc_golf_theplayersrd1_240314.jpg
14:26
Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_xanderschauffele_240314.jpg
3:17
Chamblee breaks down Xander’s swing changes
nbc_golf_lf_roryanalysislites_240314.jpg
10:05
McIlroy’s ‘wake-up call’ pays early dividends
nbc_golf_pga_mattfitzpatrickint_240314.jpg
0:48
Fitzpatrick: TPC Sawgrass ‘is just a tough course’
nbc_golf_hadwin17and18_240314.jpg
1:12
Hadwin tosses club in lake after finding water
